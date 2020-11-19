World
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine given to one million people: official – Times of India
BEIJING: ONE Covid-19 vaccine developed by a state Chinese pharmaceutical company was administered to around one million people under the government’s emergency use program, the company’s president said.
“In terms of emergency use, the vaccines have been applied to almost a million people and there has not been a single case of a serious adverse event. People only had mild symptoms ”, Liu jingzhen, said the chairman of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
“So far, all of our progress, from research to clinical tests for emergency production and use, we have been the world leaders, ”Liu told a Hong Kong-based Chinese digital media publication South China Morning Post on Thursday.
His comments came amid criticism that Chinese companies have not released clinical data from his vaccine studies.
In addition to the recipients of the Sinopharm injections, the Zhejiang authorities said they had manufactured a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the private pharmaceutical company. Sinovac Biotec is available to high-risk groups in East China Province as part of the Emergency Use program.
Meanwhile, infectious diseases from The Lancet newspaper said that an inactivated Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate has been shown to be safe and tolerable and can induce a rapid immune response.
The level of antibodies induced by the vaccine was lower than that of people who had recovered from Covid-19, while it was able to protect the human body against infections caused by the virus, Xinhua reported, citing the Lancet results.
The vaccine, CoronaVac, was developed by a Chinese biopharmaceutical producer Sinovac Biotech.
It has been tested in randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials involving more than 700 healthy adults aged 18 to 59 years.
The vaccination is done with two doses 14 days apart and the vaccine candidate is effective, making it suitable for emergency use in the midst of the pandemic, said Zhu Fengcai, one of the authors of the results.
Zhu added that more research is needed to verify the duration of the immunization-induced immune response.
Currently, the vaccine candidate is undergoing phase 3 clinical trials to confirm its efficacy.
