Chinese court could rule on Canadian Spavor as early as Wednesday

Michael Spavor, a businessman, was jailed in December 2018 and tried for espionage in March this year.

A Chinese court is expected to rule on Wednesday in the case of imprisoned Canadian Michael Spavor, a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

Chinese authorities arrested Spavor, a businessman, in December 2018, days after Canada detained Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou following an extradition request from the United States. Canadian Fellow and Political Analyst Michel kovrig was also arrested.

The two were mostly held incommunicado for months before being charged with espionage. Their testing took place in March.

The United States and Canada have accused China of retaliating against Meng’s arrest, but Beijing insists the cases are unrelated.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, lives in one of his mansions in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States; a decision in his case is expected shortly.

Spavor and Kovrig have had almost no contact with the outside world since their arrest and minimal access to Chinese lawyers. Virtual consular visits did not resume until October after a nine-month hiatus that authorities said was necessary due to the coronavirus.

Chinese courts, controlled by the Communist Party, have a conviction rate of nearly 100%.




