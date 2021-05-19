Chinese Companies Establish In South America As Energy Suppliers

Chinese companies have more and more access to the power grids of South American countries. Credit: Bigstock.

WASHINGTON, May 19 (IPS) – Over the past decade, China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have carved out a niche as owners and operators of electric utilities in South American countries through acquisitions of energy networks. As SOEs move away from their previous role of mostly builders in favor of investors in large energy assets, policymakers in South America and Washington should consider the implications of having these companies at the helm of these services. .

Countries should assess the risk of Beijing ordering its state-owned companies to use their positions as leverage in the event of diplomatic conflict. Under these circumstances, SOEs could increase the cost of energy and go as far as disturb services.

While such moves may be an extreme response, China has been willing to exercise trade power in disputes with other countries, as a recent episode with Australia showed.

In addition, energy grids are increasingly intertwined with the digital infrastructure of cities, allowing China to introduce back doors in critical infrastructure. As a result, South American leaders may be less willing to dismiss Beijing’s claims in international forums on a myriad of issues, ranging from the origins of covid-19 to human rights, if basic services are at stake. .

From Washington’s perspective, China’s growing role as a service provider could improve the perception of its economic engagement in the region, paving the way for stronger relations with South American countries and ahead of the United States.

This could generate more support for the broader Beijing policy Goals. American policymakers should to hire South American countries need to protect their energy networks by communicating these potential risks and taking more leadership in infrastructure development in the region.

Chinese companies enter South America through non-competitive means

Despite occasional hype, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has largely refused to reduce the excess capacity of state-owned enterprises. An alternative has been to encourage them to conclude international contracts – first within the framework of the “Going Out” policy, then with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Supported by cheap public finance, state-owned enterprises can participate in projects that for-profit companies cannot compete with. Beijing too supports SOEs strive to gain market share, often independently of commercial gains, in sectors they deem strategically important.

Companies such as State Grid have an impressive track record of building energy grids in developing countries, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa and in West Asia, outperforming other companies thanks to subsidies from Beijing.

Through this work, SOEs have accumulated rich experience of working in harsh environments, making them attractive partners for Latin American countries that may have unreliable energy grids. Today, state-owned companies own nearly US $ 24.4 billion of power grids in South America, with US $ 8.9 billion in deals made or entering into a sale agreement in 2020 alone.

Investments in the energy network of state-owned companies in South America do not yet include new projects. These are all acquisitions. For example, in June 2020 State Grid ad its acquisition of a 100% stake in Chilquinta Energía SA, the Chilean arm of San Diego-based Sempra Energy, as well as two other companies that provide electrical construction and maintenance services to Chilquinta.

The acquisition strategy makes it easier for Chinese companies to enter the market, building on existing systems and know-how. It can also provide State Grid – and by extension the State – with insight into the activities of US energy companies such as Sempra.

China’s changing interests in the region

China is assuming a new role in the region as a service provider with its recent investments in energy networks. Historically, economic engagement in South America has been consistent with China’s long-standing research into commodities and export markets globally.

Beijing’s international commitment is shaped by its partner regions. Wealthy regions like the US and the EU tend to attract more investment, while developing regions like sub-Saharan Africa and West Asia attract more construction activity.

Since 2005, however, South America has hosted US $ 54 billion in construction contracts and an investment of US $ 129 billion. The lion’s share of the investment has been focused on the extraction of raw materials, such as oil in Venezuela and copper in Peru. However, with investment in energy networks, a new trend is emerging.

To date, China’s approach to the region has relied on carrots rather than sticks. However, the pandemic is changing dynamics around the world.

From China Trade retaliation for Australia approval an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 shows that Beijing is ready to take advantage of commercial tools in diplomatic conflicts. Australia is home to more than $ 100 billion in investments from China and, like South America, is a major supplier of raw materials.

As Beijing’s global ambitions grow, cultivating allies in South America could prove to be beneficial. Already, the CPC has suspended its economic engagement and used infrastructure cooperation to push Latin American countries to cut links with Taiwan.

Respond to China’s new presence in South America

Policymakers in Washington are Struggle With how to respond to the BRI and China’s broader economic engagement in developing countries. An immediate step should be to inform other countries of the risks of doing business with Chinese entities through diplomatic exchanges and open source intelligence sharing.

In addition, the United States, which has long viewed foreign involvement in strategic sectors in Latin America as a potential threat to its own national security, should determine which sectors and countries are of high priority in reducing China’s gains. in these markets.

Most countries view power grids as key assets, limiting foreign investment in the sector. South American countries can now accommodate China’s investments, but they would do well to better understand the specific risks involved. Thereafter, the United States should play a leading role in the development of critical infrastructure in the region, ultimately ensuring stability in the Western Hemisphere.

Cecilia Joy-Pérez is associated with Pointe Bello, specializing in business intelligence with a particular focus on overseas foreign investment from China

This article was originally published by China Dialogue