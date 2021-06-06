World

Chinese city of Guangzhou reports seven new cases of Covid-19 – Times of India

BEIJING: The metropolis of southern China Canton Sunday reported seven new local confirmed Covid-19 patients for June 5, bringing the city’s total since May 21 to 80 amid a resurgent epidemic.
Overall, China reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus on the mainland for June 5, up from 24 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said in a statement on Sunday. Of the new cases, 23 were imported.
The remaining seven cases were all local infections in Guangzhou, according to data from Guangdong Province, of which Guangzhou is the capital.
In Guangzhou, mass testing of residents is being carried out in 11 districts. People leaving the city must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result in the past two days, Chen Bin, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, said at a press briefing. Sunday organized by a public company. Xinhua News Agency on his social media account.
China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, up from 28 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic Covid-19 infections as confirmed cases.
As of June 5, China had a total of 91,248 confirmed Covid-19 case since the start of the pandemic. Its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.




