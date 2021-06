Chinese city of Guangzhou reports seven new cases of Covid-19 – Times of India

BEIJING: The metropolis of southern China Canton Sunday reported seven new local confirmed Covid-19 patients for June 5, bringing the city’s total since May 21 to 80 amid a resurgent epidemic.Overall, China reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus on the mainland for June 5, up from 24 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said in a statement on Sunday. Of the new cases, 23 were imported.The remaining seven cases were all local infections in Guangzhou, according to data from Guangdong Province , of which Guangzhou is the capital.In Guangzhou, mass testing of residents is being carried out in 11 districts. People leaving the city must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result in the past two days, Chen Bin, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, said at a press briefing. Sunday organized by a public company. Xinhua News Agency on his social media account.China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, up from 28 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic Covid-19 infections as confirmed cases.As of June 5, China had a total of 91,248 confirmed Covid-19 case since the start of the pandemic. Its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.