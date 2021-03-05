World
Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan silently protests in prison – Times of India
BEIJING: Zhang Zhanimages of bedridden patients lined up in a hospital corridor Wuhan gave a rare and unvarnished Ground Zero glimpse of the Chinese coronavirus in the early months of the pandemic.
The video was one of the many videos that helped land the citizen journalist and a former lawyer in prison, where she was severely weakened by a hunger strike to protest her treatment.
In another clip, Zhang calmly faces a security guard who accosts him and orders him to stop filming.
“It’s my right to monitor the government,” she says, as the man tries to grab her phone from her.
Zhang has become “symbolic” of the quest to find out what happened in China at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, his lawyer said.
But sharing her amateur footage with the wider community has come at a cost to the 37-year-old.
She was detained in May and seven months later sentenced to four years in prison for “quarreling and causing trouble”.
His real crime, however, appears to have been publishing an account of the pandemic that China does not want to be told.
Beijing’s version praises the strong leadership of the Communist Party in the health crisis while ignoring the fear, confusion and criticism of treating the problem early.
Zhang decided to travel to Wuhan from Shanghai in February 2020, after an online message from a Wuhan resident motivated her to find out the truth behind the outbreak.
“He said he felt like he was left there to die, I was very touched by what he wrote,” Zhang said in a documentary about her by an anonymous filmmaker, released on the China Change website.
By then, officials had put the bustling transport hub under unprecedented lockdown as they scrambled to contain the mysterious new virus that soon became known as Covid-19.
From Wuhan, Zhang posted footage filmed on the streets and questioned issues such as access to virus tests and the capacity of the hospital.
She also tried to campaign for the grieving relatives of Covid-19 victims, who were asking for compensation.
“She went to Wuhan with sympathy and a desire to help people,” said one of her lawyers, who asked not to be identified.
“Will tragedies like this happen again and again because the factors behind them are not resolved and the system that caused the tragedy is still functioning?” He asked.
Several other citizen journalists also traveled to Wuhan at the start of the epidemic, but Zhang is the first to stand trial.
Zhang’s health deteriorated behind bars.
She went on a hunger strike and force-fed her limbs with nasal probes for long periods of time, according to the lawyer.
She had become very skinny and almost unrecognizable by Christmas.
“By not eating, she wants to protest the illegal nature of her treatment,” said Zhang Keke, a member of her legal team.
“She thinks not eating is a way of telling them they’re wrong.”
When she appeared in court later in December, she was fragile in a wheelchair, but provocative.
She said little during the trial and refused to respond to a judge who asked her to confirm her identity.
While she has become a symbol of resistance abroad, she meets at home a mixed response.
On the day of his trial, a dozen supporters and diplomats gathered in front of the court to show their support.
“What she has done is completely disinterested, completely ignores her own interests, and all for the good of society,” Ren Quanniu, another of her lawyers, told AFP.
But online, she was accused of having “bad intentions” and asked who was sponsoring her posts.
Despite her criticism and deteriorating health, she refused to appeal.
“She thinks the whole system is nonsense,” Zhang Keke said.
“Zhang Zhan would not compromise … (She said) that she has never been so determined.”
