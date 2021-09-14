World
Chinese ambassador expelled from British parliament over sanctions – Times of India
LONDON: China’s ambassador to Britain was banned from attending an event at the country’s parliament because Beijing imposed sanctions earlier this year on lawmakers who highlighted alleged human rights violations man in Xinjiang.
China imposed sanctions on nine British politicians, lawyers and academics in March for spreading what it called “lies and disinformation” about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the country’s far west.
Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and John McFall, Speaker of the House of Lords, intervened to prevent Zheng zeguang to speak at an event in parliament.
“I hold regular meetings with ambassadors from around the world to build lasting bonds between countries and parliamentarians,” Hoyle said.
“But I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Chinese ambassador to meet on the Commons estate and at our workplace when his country has imposed sanctions on some of our members.”
Hoyle said he is not banning the Chinese ambassador permanently, but only as long as the sanctions remain in place.
Richard Graham, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary China Group, invited Zeguang over the summer, the Daily Telegraph reported.
Graham and the Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese All-Party Parliamentary Group declined to comment.
Parallel sanctions
China has sanctioned five British lawmakers, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.
Targeted individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering Chinese territory, and Chinese citizens and institutions are prohibited from doing business with them.
China imposed the sanctions after Britain, the United States, the European Union and Canada imposed parallel sanctions on senior Chinese officials accused of mass internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
Tim Loughton, a conservative politician targeted by sanctions, welcomed the decision to exclude the ambassador from the event.
He said China could not think “that it could prevent the freedom of speech of parliamentarians in a democracy.”
As the sanctions were imposed, Britain condemned the move as an attempt by Beijing to quell criticism, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he stood in solidarity with those affected.
London and Beijing exchanged angry words on a range of issues, including China’s reforms in the former British colony Hong Kong and China’s trade policy.
UN rights activists and experts say at least one million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor and sterilization.
China has repeatedly denied all accusations of abuse and said its camps provide vocational training and are necessary to counter extremism.
