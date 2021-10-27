China’s Weapons Tests Near ‘Sputnik Moment’, Says US General

General Milley’s reference to a time close to Sputnik was meant to resonate with a generation that remembers a Cold War from long ago. Sputnik was the launch, in 1957, of a Soviet satellite. This raised fears in Washington that the Soviets would take a lead in the space race and led to President John F. Kennedy’s declaration that the United States would be the first to send humans to the moon, an accomplishment that was achieved in less than a decade. . But it also helped spur the nuclear arms race, which has only been slowed down in the past 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Now the arms race could be relaunched, but in a new form.

The United States has its own active hypersonic program, as does Russia and, among others, North Korea. But the American program encountered its own technical difficulties, including a recall failure last week.

China and the United States have the resources to fix the bugs, and the concern of many arms control experts is that this could become a new form of competition – just as President Biden searches for ways to avoid a proposed trillion dollar modernization of US nuclear forces and delivery systems.

The fact that the Pentagon was so surprised may explain why it remained silent after the testing was revealed. John F. Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, declined to confirm the tests after the first Financial Times report.

Which apparently made the Chinese tests unsettling, military experts said in recent interviews, was that – as a first step – it combined two well-known military technologies that had previously been developed separately, half a century ago.

The first of the two technologies was a weapon that circled the globe before dashing towards its target, an approach the Soviet Union had taken. pioneer in the 1960s. Known as the Fractional Orbital Bombardment System, or FOBS, the Soviet concept was to send a nuclear warhead into a partial orbit of Earth before it plunged back into the atmosphere towards a target.

The system was considered ideal for surprise attacks, as the weapon could fly in any trajectory, even over the South Pole, and in theory, it could evade radar and detection. However, the United States quickly lifted early warning satellites who could spot the bright flames of rising Soviet missiles and lessen the element of surprise.