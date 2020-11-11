China’s tech crackdown wipes out $ 260 billion from stock values

Beijing says it wants to eliminate monopoly practices in the tech sector, shortly after blocking the IPO of giant Ant Group.

Chinese tech giants, from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd., have lost nearly $ 260 billion in market value in two days of frantic selling, as investors scrambled to assess the fallout from the Beijing’s broad attempt to contain its most powerful private sector companies.

Tech stocks fell a second day after Beijing issued regulations intended to curb the growing influence of internet industry leaders including JD.com Inc., Meituan and Xiaomi Corp. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 5.6% on Wednesday in Hong Kong, taking its two-day loss to 10% from noon. Shares of the corporate quintet fell at least 8% in two sessions.

Beijing on Tuesday unveiled regulations aimed at stamping out monopoly practices in the Internet industry, moving away from a largely hands-off approach while dealing a blow to businesses in the heart of the world’s second-largest economy. The loosely-worded edict was withheld a week after new financial restrictions triggered the shock suspension of Ant Group Co.’s initial $ 35 billion public offering, which undermined founder Jack’s ambitions Ma to dominate online finance in the process. They also appeared on the eve of Singles Day, the event Ma invented ten years ago and has grown into the country’s biggest annual shopping spree.

“Big Chinese tech will have to rethink their business models,” said Zhan Hao, managing partner of Beijing-based law firm Anjie. “The philosophy of internet companies is the winner-takes-all, and especially for platform operators, they generate user traffic and create ecosystems that are alike.”

[Bloomberg]

Xi Jinping’s government is increasingly reducing the influence of private companies that have become the country’s main engine of growth. Despite sporadic crackdowns on narrow spheres ranging from mobile games to online counterfeits, companies like Alibaba and Tencent have been mostly free to acquire and invest in new businesses, becoming the main backers of leading startups while building sprawling empires that now span e-commerce and digital finance. , social media and entertainment.

“It literally took my breath away when I first read these guidelines,” said John Dong, securities attorney at Joint-Win Partners in Shanghai. “The timing – on the eve of Singles Day – the strength and determination to remake the tech giants is amazing.

The Chinese antitrust watchdog is seeking comment on rules that establish a framework to curb anti-competitive behavior such as collusion on the sharing of sensitive consumer data, alliances that crowd out smaller competitors and subsidizing of services to lower cost to eliminate competitors. They can also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity – a vehicle through which virtually all major Chinese internet companies attract foreign investment and overseas listings – to apply for a specific operating license.

“The Internet giants have extended their reach to various sectors such as finance and healthcare which are vital to the economy and which are of real concern to regulators,” said Shen Meng, director of the investment bank. Chanson & Co. boutique, based in Beijing. “This decision could discourage companies. in the technology sector to be listed in the short term, as those affected will need time to adjust their activities accordingly. “

On November 3, policymakers shocked the investment community by suspending an initial public offering by Ant Group, a fintech company controlled by billionaire Ma. The move came just two days before its shares were traded in a list that has attracted at least $ 3 trillion in orders from individual investors. China’s main banking watchdog then redoubled its efforts to curb fintech companies, promising on Wednesday to eliminate monopoly practices and tighten risk controls.

This comes in addition to a string of regulatory statements this week targeting the tech industry. The new regulations for the internet industry signal a “further tightening” of the online economy, although the actual impact will depend on how the rules are enforced, wrote analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. led by Alex Yao. in a note.

The proposed regulations come at a bad time for tech stocks, which are already under pressure from a global rotation that pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index down nearly 3% this week.

“Beijing’s tightening of regulations, including antitrust laws, is a big blow to tech giants,” said Daniel So, Hong Kong-based strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “It’s a further blow to stocks, when investors leave the old economy equity sector due to the vaccine surge,” he said, adding that companies such as Tencent and Alibaba will continue to come under downward pressure.