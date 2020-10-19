China’s shopping for soybeans once more. That would assist Trump





Now, a yr later, he is discovering patrons abroad and the soybeans he harvested final week are heading down the Mississippi River to an export port. Although he is not fairly again to the place he was earlier than the commerce conflict, Walton’s prepared to miss the heartburn it brought on.

“The commerce points with China haven’t been put to mattress but, however I feel Trump has made nice progress and he might proceed that progress if he will get one other flip,” mentioned Walton, an impartial voter. He added that whereas he hasn’t fully made up his thoughts, he is involved that former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to be weaker on commerce.

Soybean farmers have been hit particularly onerous by Trump’s commerce conflict. Exports to China, their largest market, slowed to a trickle throughout the previous few years. The worth for soybeans plummeted and the quantity in storage reached report highs.

However China restarted shopping for American soybeans simply in time for this yr’s fall harvest. That is nice information for farmers — and for Trump.