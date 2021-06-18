China’s road to 1 billion doses of vaccine: eggs, bottled water, free rides – plus a new fear.
After a slow start, China’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is in full swing as authorities pursue the ambitious goal of fully vaccinating 40% of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people by the end of the year. end of this month.
China has administered more than 945 million doses of the vaccine, more than a third of the global total, according to the New York Times vaccine tracker. With around 17 million shots injected every day this month, China is on track to surpass one billion shots in the coming days.
The first delay in the national campaign is due in part to the fact that China priority vaccine exports and, because lockdowns and mass testing had largely tamed the virus, many Chinese felt little urgency to be vaccinated. By mid-March, China had administered only about 65 million doses. In April, he was giving only 4.8 million doses per day.
Many Chinese had also been reluctant to get vaccinated, in part because of past scandals involving vaccines made in China. Only domestically produced vaccines are offered in the country.
To launch its vaccination campaign, China released his playbook for pandemic success: a top-down approach that relies on a mix of high-tech tools and old-fashioned popular mobilization – with some incentives.
Compared to the United States, where local authorities have sought to boost vaccinations by offering lures such as million dollar lottery prize and free grass, the incentives in China have been more humble. In Shanghai, a man received a bottle of water. In Anhui Province, officials distributed eggs for free. A woman in Beijing received the equivalent of about $ 7 in cash.
But for some, a more important factor seems to be widespread concern about an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a more transmissible version first identified in India, in the southern city of Guangzhou, which now appears to be ebbing. Guangzhou authorities on Wednesday reported no new local cases for the first time since the outbreak began in May.
Yuhui Li, a resident of nearby Shenzhen city, said she was initially reluctant to get the vaccine because she worried about potential side effects. She changed her mind after the outbreak in Guangzhou, she said, but the demand was so high, she added, that authorities in her neighborhood were no longer offering free eggs or journeys to vaccination sites.
“I want to get the vaccine, but it’s really hard to make an appointment now,” said Ms. Li, 27, an assistant at a film production company.
In Guangdong Province, which encompasses Guangzhou, only 36 percent of the population had been fully immunized by early June.
China still has a long way to go before fully immunizing 70 percent of the population, or around 980 million people, which authorities say they hope to achieve by the end of the year. To meet the target, China has increased production of the two main vaccines used, those produced by the companies Sinovac and Sinopharm. Both vaccines appear to reduce the risk of severe Covid, although to a lesser extent than vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
Some cities are more advanced than others. In Beijing, the capital, more than 80% of residents aged 18 and over were fully vaccinated on Wednesday. Given the uneven deployment and the fact that most people have not received two doses, Chinese health experts have warned against loosening controls at the country’s borders, which remain among the strictest in the world.
Source link