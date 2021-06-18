China’s road to 1 billion doses of vaccine: eggs, bottled water, free rides – plus a new fear.

After a slow start, China’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is in full swing as authorities pursue the ambitious goal of fully vaccinating 40% of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people by the end of the year. end of this month.

China has administered more than 945 million doses of the vaccine, more than a third of the global total, according to the New York Times vaccine tracker. With around 17 million shots injected every day this month, China is on track to surpass one billion shots in the coming days.

The first delay in the national campaign is due in part to the fact that China priority vaccine exports and, because lockdowns and mass testing had largely tamed the virus, many Chinese felt little urgency to be vaccinated. By mid-March, China had administered only about 65 million doses. In April, he was giving only 4.8 million doses per day.

Many Chinese had also been reluctant to get vaccinated, in part because of past scandals involving vaccines made in China. Only domestically produced vaccines are offered in the country.