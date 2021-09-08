World
China’s national interests remain paramount, Beijing tells Taliban (Report) – Times of India
BEIJING: The Chinese government seems to have defined the terms and conditions of the Taliban for Beijing’s support for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan, said Chinese dissident Jianli yang.
China, which is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan, has made it clear to the Taliban that protecting its national interests is paramount.
In an opinion piece in The Washington Times, Jianli, founder and chairman of Citizen power initiatives for China, said, “China’s own interests must be the starting point for Beijing’s consideration of the ever-changing situation in Afghanistan. China has no interest in reforming Afghanistan, and has no interest in reforming Afghanistan. the strength to do it. ”
Chian took an interest in Afghanistan as his Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development projects cross the region. China sees opportunity to expand multibillion-dollar capital BRI projects in the country.
China said on Friday that Taliban leaders supported the BRI and believed the projects were good for the development and prosperity of the war-torn nation.
The Taliban, meanwhile, described China as their most important partner and said Beijing was ready to invest and rebuild the country.
Highlighting human rights issues, Jianli said, “Issues like human rights and women’s rights are not on China’s priority list. He further added that respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of women cannot be the first condition for developing relations with the new regime in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Taliban announced their new government on Tuesday. According to CNN, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, head of the powerful Taliban decision-making body ‘Rehbari Shura’, will lead the country’s new “interim” government.
