China’s Henan flood death toll triples to 302, dozens missing

Authorities say most of the deaths took place in the provincial capital Zhengzhou, where the metro system was flooded with water.

The death toll from last month’s devastating floods in central China rose to 302 and dozens of people remain missing, officials said, tripling the number of deaths reported last week.

Zhengzhou, the state capital of Henan Province, was the hardest hit with 292 dead and 47 missing, the local government said at a press conference on Monday. Three people are still missing in other parts of the province.

Zhengzhou, home to 12 million people, experienced a year of rain in just three days and residents found themselves trapped in underground cars, parking lots and road tunnels by the rapidly rising waters.

Mayor Hou Hong told reporters that 39 bodies were found in underground parking lots and other basement areas. Some 14 people died on Line 5 of the city’s underground train network where images and videos shared on social media showed people standing up to their necks in water as their car was flooded.

Some 617.1 millimeters (24.3 inches) of rain fell in Zhengzhou in three days from July 17, almost equivalent to the city’s annual average of 640.8 mm (25.2 inches).

Experts say extreme weather events, including severe floods and droughts, will become more frequent due to climate change.

On Monday, the State Council – the Chinese cabinet – announced that an investigative team will examine flood management and propose measures to improve disaster prevention, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Cars rocked by floodwaters in Zhengzhou City. Authorities have increased death toll to 302 and dozens remain missing [File: Stringer/AFP]

Municipal and provincial authorities have faced calls for responsibility, with the wife of one of the metro victims telling local media that she will sue the metro operator for negligence.

News of the death toll has enraged Chinese social media users who have demanded better disaster management protocols and criticized the government’s response.

“Can we do a good control of Zhengzhou drainage system?” A resident wrote on Weibo.

“We dig and build roads every day… change direction and start over, all the money has been spent on superficial things! “

But criticism of the government’s handling of the disaster also sparked hostility.

A grand floral tribute to Zhengzhou’s still-closed metro system was cordoned off last week by authorities, and foreign journalists covering the flooding were harassed online and in the field.

The Foreign Correspondents Club of China said it was “very concerned” by the anger directed at international media covering the disaster, noting incidents involving journalists working for the BBC, Deutsche Welle, the Los Angeles Times, the Associated Press and the France Media Agency.

The Al Jazeera English team was also followed and filmed during a report from outside the flooded metro system.

The United States said it was “deeply concerned” about the harassment and intimidation of foreign correspondents covering the disaster.