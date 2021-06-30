China’s Didi raises $ 4.4 billion in US IPO

Chinese rideshare company Didi Global Inc raised $ 4.4 billion when it went public in the United States, setting it at the top of its stated range and increasing the number of shares sold, the company said.

Didi sold 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), compared to the expected 288 million, at $ 14 apiece.

That would give Didi a valuation of around $ 73 billion on a fully diluted basis and $ 67.5 billion on an undiluted basis.

The decision to increase the size of the deal came after Didi’s investor order book was repeatedly oversubscribed, a source told Reuters news agency. The company is scheduled to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30.

Didi’s IPO is more cautious of its initial target of a valuation of up to $ 100 billion, Reuters previously reported. The transaction amount was reduced during briefings with investors before the launch of the IPO.

Investors backed down from the $ 100 billion target as the company’s prospects for future growth could be hampered by the possibility of further regulation of the ridesharing industry by transport authorities in the future.

There was also uncertainty about the impact of an antitrust investigation of Didi, revealed by Reuters this month, on the company. Didi said at the time that he would not comment on “unsubstantiated speculation from anonymous sources.”

The listing, which will be the biggest sale of U.S. stocks by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $ 25 billion in 2014, comes amid volatile and record IPO activity this year as companies are rushing to grab the lucrative valuations seen in the US stock market.

“The volatile environment of the IPO has helped lower the price of the IPO (Didi) and the valuation looks attractive,” said Douglas Kim, a London-based independent analyst who writes on Smartkarma.

Didi’s IPO was hedged early on the first day of the book’s construction last week and investor books were closed on Monday, a day ahead of the scheduled time.

An over-allotment option, or greenshoe, exists where an additional 43.2 million shares can be sold to increase the size of the deal.

Didi’s story

Didi was co-founded in 2012 by Will Wei Cheng, a former employee of Alibaba, who is currently managing director. Cheng was joined by Jean Qing Liu, a former Goldman Sachs banker and current chairman of the ridesharing company.

The company counts SoftBank, Uber Technologies Inc, and Tencent as its primary funders.

Didi is also known for successfully pulling Uber out of the Chinese market after the US company lost a price war and ended up selling its China business to Didi for a stake. Liu Zhen, head of Uber China at the time, is Didi’s cousin Liu.

Didi is the dominant player in China, although ridesharing services from automakers such as Geely and SAIC Motor are gaining market share. In Europe and South America, where Didi is developing, Uber is present.

Like most rideshare companies, Didi was historically unprofitable, until it posted a profit of $ 30 million in the first quarter of this year.

The company reported a loss of $ 1.6 billion last year and an 8% drop in revenue to $ 21.63 billion, according to a regulatory filing, as business plummeted during the pandemic.

Its shares are expected to begin trading under the symbol “DIDI”.