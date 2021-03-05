World
China’s Defense Budget: China Raises Defense Budget to $ 209 Billion, 6.8% Increase | World News – Times of India
BEIJING: China on Friday walked its defense budget for the first time at over $ 200 billion, more than three times that of India, maintaining single-digit growth for the sixth consecutive year with a 6.8% increase in 2021.
Hiking in defense spending was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the opening day of the National People’s Congress, the Chinese Parliament, amid a military standoff with India in eastern Ladakh and political and military tensions growing with the United States.
Defense spending forecast this year will be around 1.35 trillion yuan (about $ 209 billion), the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, adding that the annual defense budget maintains single-digit growth for the sixth consecutive year.
China’s defense budget is about a quarter of the U.S. figure, which is $ 740.5 billion in fiscal 2021, he said.
Friday’s increase is more than three times greater than India’s defense budget, which is around $ 65.7 billion (including pensions).
Last year, China allocated 1.268 trillion yuan (about $ 196.44 billion), according to the government Global Times.
In his 35-page labor report describing China’s achievements in 2020 and tasks for 2021, Premier Li described the past year as a “major achievement” for the armed forces without mentioning that China was moving more than 60,000 well-armed soldiers who were mobilized for annual exercises, for contentious areas like Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, which pushed India to match the mobilization of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) which has leads to an impasse of more than eight months.
After long rounds of talks, the two sides simultaneously withdrew their troops from the Pangong Tso area while talks are underway for the withdrawal of troops from the rest of the area.
“Last year, major success was achieved in the development of national defense and the armed forces. Our people’s forces, with complete skill and good conduct, have safeguarded China’s national security and participated in controlling the epidemic, ”Li said in his labor report.
He also asserted that the “absolute leadership” over the two million people of the PLA, the largest in the world, will be given to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its “leader” and to President Xi. Jinping who runs it all. powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the general high command of the PLA.
“This year, we will fully implement Xi Jinping’s reflection on strengthening the armed forces and military strategy for the new era, ensure the absolute leadership of the Party over the people’s armed forces, and strictly implement the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the chairman of the Central Military Commission.
In view of the goals set for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army, we will continue to strengthen the political loyalty of the armed forces, strengthening them through reform, science and technology and the training of competent personnel, and will run them in accordance with the law, ”he said.
Li said there was a need to strengthen military training and preparedness at all levels, develop comprehensive plans to respond to security risks in all areas and for all situations, and strengthen the military’s strategic capacity to protect. sovereignty, security and development interests the country.
“We will improve the disposition of defense-related science, technology and industry, and strengthen the defense mobilization system.
“We, in government at all levels, must vigorously support the development of national defense and the armed forces, and carry out large-scale activities to promote mutual support between civilians and the military, in order to forge an ever closer bond. close between the people and the army. into the new era, ”said the Prime Minister.
The increase in the defense budget, amid a massive expansion of military hardware, including the construction of more aircraft carriers in addition to the newly built two, also comes amid mounting tensions between China and the states. -United over Taiwan and the South China Sea (SCS) in addition to growing discord between the two over Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Last year, a key CCP conclave finalized plans to build a fully modern military on par with the United States by 2027, which is also the PLA’s centenary year.
The PLA also announced a 40% salary increase this year to attract more talent.
China is the second biggest defense spender after the United States.
Defending the increase in the defense budget, Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the AFN, told media here that China’s efforts to strengthen national defense do not target or threaten any country.
Whether a country poses a threat to others depends on the type of defense policy it pursues, he said, adding that China is on the path of peaceful development and adheres to a defense policy. defensive in nature.
As the world’s second-largest economy and most populous country, China’s projected defense spending per capita in 2021 will be less than 1,000 yuan ($ 154), according to the Xinhua report.
China applies strict tax allocation and budget management mechanisms to its defense spending, which is mainly allocated to personnel, training and support, and equipment, he said.
China has voluntarily reduced its armed forces by more than four million troops since 1978, according to a white paper released in 2019.
