China’s biggest geopolitical test for the United States: Antony Blinken – Times of India

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony blink Wednesday distinguished the Relationship with the United States with China as President Joe Biden’s main focus abroad administration and said the the country posed “the greatest geopolitical test” of this century. In a speech to the state departmentBlinken sought to explain how foreign policy will benefit American workers and families, and said this is key to the new administration’s approach.
China was the only country according to Blinken as one of the eight priorities, which included tackling another pandemic, tackling climate change and promoting democracy abroad. China is the only country with the power to seriously challenge the ability of the United States to shape the global system of “rules, values ​​and relationships,” he said. “Our relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it needs to be,” said Blinken.

