China’s biggest air show to highlight military prowess

The country’s most advanced fighter jet will participate in aerial maneuvers as new electronic warfare planes and advanced drones are on display for the first time.

The Chinese military will be exhibiting some of its most advanced weapons and equipment when the country’s largest air show kicks off this week.

Airshow China opens in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday after a year of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state newspaper Global Times reported that there would be “dazzling flight performance” involving the J-20, the Air Force’s most advanced fighter jet.

Other state-of-the-art aircraft, including the J-16D electronic warfare aircraft, the WZ-7 high-altitude drone, and the WZ-8 high-altitude, high-speed drone, are also reportedly on display in the area for the first time. outdoor exhibition mentioned.

The show, which highlights the country’s efforts to improve local aerospace technology, comes amid growing strategic rivalry in the Asia-Pacific region.

The United States, United Kingdom and Australia recently announced a trilateral security pact for the region, including the supply of nuclear submarines to Australia, while Quad leaders met in person for the first time at the White House on Friday.

The Quad includes the United States, Australia, Japan and India and is seen as an effort to counter the rise of China, which has become increasingly assertive in the region, particularly in the Sea of Southern China disputed and Taiwan.

“As China faces increasing threats from the West, it must improve its military-industrial, aeronautical and aerospace capabilities,” said Song Zhongping, military commentator and former PLA instructor on missile technology.

The J-16D has two large electronic warfare pods on its wings, which will be used to disrupt and jam hostile electronic equipment, including radars and communications systems, the Global Times reported. It also has a new avionics system and domestically produced engines.

A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China has sent military planes to Taiwan’s defense zone several times over the past two years [File: Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP Photo]

More than 100 planes have signed up for display in the air or on the ground as China shows off its military might and space ambitions, including a next-generation crewed rocket and heavy launcher.

The flight demonstrations will showcase some products that China wants to export, including the AG600, the world’s largest amphibious aircraft, designed for firefighting and rescue missions at sea.

The Wing Loong II, an armed drone similar to the US MQ-9 Reaper, has already been sold to customers such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan as China competes with its Western rivals to increase military exports.

A new series of drone products named Feihong, including unmanned helicopter, floating missiles and a new generation of stealth drones, will debut at the show.

“Beijing intends not only to promote military aircraft and locally-made aerospace technologies, but also its ability to meet almost any military requirement,” said Kelvin Wong, Singapore-based defense technology analyst at Janes. .

Taiwan has repeatedly complained about Chinese air force incursions. Beijing claims the democratically ruled island as its own.

China has also built man-made islets and established military outposts far into the South China Sea, which is also claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

His claim to almost the entire sea, based on his controversial nine-dash line, was fired by a court in The Hague in 2016 after the Philippines filed a lawsuit. Beijing ignored the decision.