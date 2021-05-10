China will share the summit of Mount Everest to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

China said on Sunday it had taken action to prevent coronavirus cases from entering the country – atop the world’s tallest mountain.

Nyima Tsering, head of the Tibet Sports Bureau, told the state-run Xinhua news agency that control measures would be put in place on Mount Everest, including the installation of a demarcation line at the summit to prevent climbers on the Chinese side and the Nepalese side from coming into contact.

Last week, a team of Sherpa guides affixed a rope to the top of Mount Everest on the Nepalese side, authorize the resumption of shipments for the first time since the pandemic forced the cancellation of attempts last year.

Nepal this year approved a record 408 permits to climb Everest, even as coronavirus cases rose in the country and several climbers have left the base camp with symptoms of Covid-19.