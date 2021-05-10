China will share the summit of Mount Everest to reduce the risk of coronavirus.
China said on Sunday it had taken action to prevent coronavirus cases from entering the country – atop the world’s tallest mountain.
Nyima Tsering, head of the Tibet Sports Bureau, told the state-run Xinhua news agency that control measures would be put in place on Mount Everest, including the installation of a demarcation line at the summit to prevent climbers on the Chinese side and the Nepalese side from coming into contact.
Last week, a team of Sherpa guides affixed a rope to the top of Mount Everest on the Nepalese side, authorize the resumption of shipments for the first time since the pandemic forced the cancellation of attempts last year.
Nepal this year approved a record 408 permits to climb Everest, even as coronavirus cases rose in the country and several climbers have left the base camp with symptoms of Covid-19.
China, which has only approved 21 permits to climb the mountain on its side this year, has expressed concern about the risk of coronavirus transmission on the mountain. Since the coronavirus first appeared in China in 2019, the country has taken strict measures to prevent its spread internally and its reintroduction from abroad.
The border between Nepal and China crosses the summit of Everest, a small area where a handful of climbers can hang out after a successful ascent. At the top, 29,031.7 feet above sea level, most climbers already wear masks to provide oxygen and protect themselves from the cold. But China will implement additional measures to reduce the risk of transmission.
In addition to the restrictions on the summit, a checkpoint has been set up outside the Chinese base camp. People returning to the Chinese side will have to undergo disinfection, temperature checks and possibly isolation, Xinhua reported.
