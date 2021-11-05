China will hold Taiwan independence supporters criminally responsible

This is the first time that China has concretely articulated sanctions for people considered to be pro-independence from Taiwan.

China will hold those who support Taiwan’s independence criminally responsible for life, according to a spokeswoman for the Chinese Taiwan Affairs Bureau, amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

On Friday, the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing warned that “the mainland will pursue the criminal responsibility of the diehards of Taiwan independence in accordance with the law, to be effective for life.”

China claims Taiwan as its territory – to be seized someday, by force if necessary – and has stepped up efforts in recent years to isolate the autonomous island on the international stage.

The office on Friday named Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, Speaker of Parliament You Si-kun and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as “stubbornly pro-independence Taiwan” people, and made public for the first time. that he made a list of people who fall into this category.

China will apply sanctions to those on the list, not allowing them to enter the mainland and special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said in a statement on Friday.

Those on the blacklist will not be allowed to cooperate with entities or people from the continent, and their companies or entities that fund them will not be allowed to profit from the continent, she said.

Donations

Taiwanese politicians rely in part on corporate donations to fund their election campaigns.

Many Taiwanese companies profit from trading with the mainland. Tens of thousands of Taiwanese are currently working on the mainland.

China will also take “any other necessary action” against these people, Zhu said.

She said the message China wants to send to supporters of Taiwan independence is: “Those who forget their ancestors, betray the homeland and divide the country, will never end well and will be looked down upon by the people and judged. through history. “