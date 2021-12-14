China warns US it will ‘hit back’ for ‘reckless’ sanctions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called on the United States to “immediately withdraw” its decision and “interfere” in internal affairs.

China has warned the United States that it will “hit back” in response to any “reckless” action, urging Washington to withdraw its recent sanctions on people and entities linked to Beijing’s human rights violations.

The United States imposed sweeping human rights sanctions on Friday against Chinese individuals and entities, adding individuals and entities related to Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denounced the sanctions as “evil deeds.”

“We urge the United States to immediately withdraw the relevant wrong decision and to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and harming China’s interests.

“If the United States acts recklessly, China will take effective steps to resolutely retaliate,” Wang said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

The measures are the latest in a series of sanctions scheduled to coincide with Biden’s two-day virtual summit for democracy, where he announced initiatives to strengthen democracy around the world and support pro-democracy legislation in the states. United.

On Monday, Wang vowed that Beijing “is steadfast in its determination to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

He also defended China’s policy towards the Uyghur Muslim community in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, saying it is determined “to combat violence, terrorism, separatism and extremist religious forces.”

“The evil actions of the United States cannot destroy the overall form of development in Xinjiang, stop China’s progress, or reverse the trend of historical development.”

Among those targeted by the US Treasury for sanctions was Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime, accusing it of developing facial recognition programs that can determine a target’s ethnicity, with particular emphasis on identification of ethnic Uyghurs.

“Mass detention” in Xinjiang

UN experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained or imprisoned in recent years in a vast system of camps in the country. Xinjiang.

An unofficial and independent UK-based court on Thursday also ruled that the Chinese government committed genocide, crimes against humanity and acts of torture against Uyghurs and other minorities.

Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, head of the Uyghur court and prominent human rights lawyer, said the Chinese government has targeted the Muslim Uyghur population with forced birth control and sterilization policies to reduce the group’s population.

He declared that “this vast apparatus of state repression could not exist if a plan was not authorized at the highest level”.

China denies the abuses in Xinjiang, but the US government and many human rights groups say Beijing is committing genocide there.

Meanwhile, Wang also launched criticized the recent United States Summit for Democracy, claiming that Washington cannot decide whether a country is democratic or not with its own criteria.

“The Democracy Summit has exactly betrayed the true nature of the United States as a destroyer of democracy while stripping it of its disguise as an advocate of democracy,” Wang said.

Wang called on all countries to work together to tackle global issues in order to continue building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He also denounced the sanctions against the company SenseTime, believing that the decision was “based on lies and false information”.

On Monday, the startup announced that it was postponing an initial public offering of $ 767 million in Hong Kong after being blacklisted by the United States on genocide charges in Xinjiang.

A blacklist would make it virtually impossible for US investment banks typically involved in Hong Kong listings to be involved, or for a US national to invest in the offering.