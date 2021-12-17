World
China vows to respond after US sanctions on Xinjiang pass – Times of India
BEIJING – China said on Friday it would take all necessary measures to protect its institutions and businesses after the US senate passed a new law banning imports from the Xinjiang region unless companies can prove that they were produced without forced labor.
spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang wenbin said the measure approved Thursday “indicates that the United States has no qualms about smearing China in any way.”
“The actions concerned seriously undermine the principles of the market economy and international economic and trade rules, and seriously undermine the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises,” Wang told reporters during a daily briefing.
“China strongly deplores and rejects this and urges the United States to immediately correct its mistake. China will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises,” Wang said.
The law is the latest in a series stepping up US sanctions against China’s alleged systemic and widespread abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in the western region, particularly in predominantly Xinjiang. Muslim Uyghurs.
President Joe biden, who is expected to sign the law after overcoming initial White House hesitation and what supporters have called corporate opposition, also announced new sanctions on Thursday. These are targeting several Chinese biotechnology and surveillance companies, a major drone maker and government entities for their actions in Xinjiang.
