China, US diplomats clash again over origin of Covid – Times of India

BEIJING: Senior US and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another exchange with harsh words, with Beijing claiming to have told the US to stop interfering in its internal affairs and accusing them of politicizing the search for origin of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Senior Chinese Foreign Policy Advisor Yang jiechi and secretary of state Antoine Blink held a phone call on Friday that revealed broad divisions in a number of contentious areas, including the restriction of freedoms in Hong Kong and the mass detention of Muslims in the northwest Xinjiang Region.
Yang said China was “gravely concerned” over what he called “absurd” stories that the virus had escaped from a laboratory in central China’s Wuhan city, where cases were discovered for the first time.
The United States and others have accused China of failing to provide the raw data and access to sites that would allow further investigation into the origin of the virus and how it initially spread.




