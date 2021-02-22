World
China urges US to stop ‘smearing’ CCP and stop supporting ‘separatist forces’ in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang – Times of India
BEIJING: China urged US on Monday to stop “messing up” decision Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its one-party political system, lift sanctions on trade and end Washington’s support for “separatist forces” in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
In his annual Lanting Forum address, focusing on Sino-US relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Biden administration should “adjust” former President Donald Trump’s harsh policies towards Beijing in order to verify its growing influence.
“We have no intention of challenging or replacing the United States. We are ready to have peaceful coexistence and seek common development with the United States, ”Wang said.
“Likewise, we hope that the United States will respect China’s fundamental interests, national dignity and development rights. We urge the United States to stop sullying the CCP and the Chinese political system, to stop plotting or even supporting the false words and actions of the separatist forces in favor of “ Taiwan independence ”, and stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security in internal affairs relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang. and Tibet, ”he said.
“We hope that the US side will adjust its policy as soon as possible, among other things, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese products, lift its unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies and research and educational institutes, and abandon the irrational removal of China, ”he said.
Relations between China and the United States are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the aggressive military movements of the communist giant in the conflict. South china sea and human rights.
US President Joe Biden who spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for over two hours, during his first phone call on February 11, he later said there would be “repercussions” for human rights violations in China and he made the message clear to his Chinese counterpart during his talks.
In a CNN town hall on February 17, Biden said he pointed out to Xi during their lengthy conversation that the United States will continue to assert its role as the spokesperson for human rights on the world stage, including at the The United Nations and other international agencies.
“We must defend human rights. That’s who we are, ”Biden said, quoted by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.
“There will be repercussions for China, and [Xi] knows it, ”he says.
“China is striving to become the world leader and achieve this nickname, and in order to do so, it has to gain the trust of other countries. And as long as they are engaged in activities that are contrary to basic human rights, it will be difficult for them to do so, ”said Biden, whose administration is formulating its Chinese policy by reconfiguring that followed by Trump.
Biden, who met Xi a few times while they were both vice presidents, earlier said Xi lacked ‘D’ bones, meaning democratic bone highlighting autocratic style of Chinese President, who became the most powerful leader after Mao Zedong after he took power in 2012.
After his talks with Xi, Biden also warned that if the United States does not “budge” on Chinese policy, “it will eat our lunch.”
Ahead of his call with Xi, Biden announced a new Defense Department task force to assess the US military’s strategy in China.
In addition to challenging China on various fronts, including the origins of the coronavirus, Trump has launched trade sanctions with Beijing and banned Chinese tech companies like Huawei, TikTok.
In his speech, Wang said it was important to intensify the dialogue and properly manage the differences between the world’s two major economies.
“Considering the differences between our two countries in social system, stage of development, history and culture, it is natural for us to have disagreements. What is crucial is to improve mutual understanding through dialogue and not allow our relations to be defined by disagreements, ”Wang said.
“Over the past few years, the United States has practically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels. And that was one of the main reasons for the deterioration of Sino-US relations, ”he said.
He said the two sides should follow up on the phone call between the two presidents, act in “the fundamental interests of both peoples, adopt a forward-looking, open-minded and inclusive attitude, and reactivate or establish mechanisms for dialogue in various fields and at different levels ”.
They should also engage in frank dialogues on a wide range of issues in order to explore effective ways to deal with sensitive issues, avoid risks and remove barriers, he said.
“China is, as always, open to dialogue. We are ready to have frank communication with the American side and to engage in dialogues aimed at solving the problems, ”he said.
Wang spoke at the Lanting Forum, a platform initiated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to promote communication and exchanges between government, business, academia, media and the public.
