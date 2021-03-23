World
China Uighur News: China bristles at West over sanctions for Uyghur repression | World News – Times of India
BEIJING: China bristled on Tuesday after Western countries aligned to impose sanctions for its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, the first concerted international action against Beijing since Joe Biden came to power.
Rights groups estimate that at least one million Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been held in camps in the northwest region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing people. women and forced labor.
Beijing has firmly denied the allegations and said training programs, work programs and better education have helped eradicate extremism in the region.
On Monday, the EU, Britain and Canada blacklisted four former and current officials in the Xinjiang region, while Washington, which had already sanctioned two of those officials in July 2020, added the other. pair to the list.
New Zealand and Australia welcomed the measures on Tuesday, but both stopped before introducing theirs to China, a major export market for their products.
Beijing reacted immediately by announcing entry bans on 10 Europeans – including five members of the European Parliament – as well as two EU bodies and two think tanks.
The head of the European Union A delegation to China was summoned by the Foreign Ministry as Beijing went into attack mode, accusing the West of “lies” and “fabrications” about Xinjiang and downplaying the impact of coordinated action.
“Frankly … we are not worried at all,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.
“We urge others not to underestimate the Chinese people’s strong will to defend their national interests and national dignity,” she said, adding that those who do “will end up paying for their stupidity and their arrogance”.
Yet the unified decision to sanction those responsible signaled a possible turning point in the diplomatic approach to China.
The British Foreign Office said the sanctions were “the clearest possible signal that the international community is united in its condemnation of China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang.”
Under Biden’s new administration, Washington coaxed its allies to unite against Beijing, with the abuses in Xinjiang being the first – and most painful – in a series of sticking points between China and the West, which also include the Hong Kong crackdown and perceived trade abuses. .
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China “continues to commit genocides and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang” and called on Beijing to “end the repression of Uyghurs”.
The sanctions, the impact of which is mostly symbolic, mark the first time that Brussels and London have targeted China on charges of widespread abuse and forced labor in Xinjiang.
They last struck Beijing for human rights violations when they imposed an arms embargo in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
China’s tit-for-tat sanctions have been condemned by the EU.
Reinhard Butikofer, a German lawmaker targeted by the sanctions, told AFP the response was “cheeky and ridiculous”.
The EU faces a delicate balance in its relations with China, as it treats Beijing as a rival but also a potential economic partner.
At the end of last year, Brussels sealed a major investment pact with China after seven years of negotiations.
The pact will eventually have to be approved by the European Parliament – but there has been growing opposition to signing the deal.
In Beijing, Hua warned that the pact could be jeopardized if the EU continues to step up the pressure.
“The European side cannot hope to talk about cooperation and make real gains on the one hand, and have sanctions on the other, harming China’s interests,” she said.
Washington’s top diplomat Blinken is on his way to Brussels, where he will discuss foreign policy with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
Blinken traded fiery beards with Chinese officials during their first high-level talks last week, dampening the potential for a quick reset in relations between countries that bottomed out under Donald Trump.
