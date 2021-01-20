World
China triumphs one year after Wuhan lockdown – Times of India
WUHAN: “The supremacy of people, the supremacy of life” reads the sign to a Wuhan Exhibition, where visitors are greeted with a hymn to China’s triumph over the pandemic and the agility of its Communist leaders in a crisis.
Saturday marks one year since the start of a 76-day lockdown of Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus was first detected before sweeping the world and killing more than two million people.
With China’s official toll from the virus being below 5,000, Beijing is on a long victory lap to promote its narrative of how it contained Covid-19, designed vaccines and restarted its economy.
China this week posted 2.3% GDP growth in 2020 – the slowest in decades, but still the only major economy to post positive numbers during the pandemic.
At the time of the official data release, state media touted the “resilience and vitality” of the Chinese economy.
In Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, scenes of relaxation, freedom to travel and safety this week contrast with rolling lockdowns, skyrocketing death rates and overwhelmed health services in many other parts of the world. world.
Wuhan’s wet markets are teeming with shoppers, elderly dancers rehearse in parks, and bars sell “Wuhan Stay Strong craft beer.
In the Wuhan exhibition hall, the story of the virus in China is told wildly.
Visitors are brought back to early last year, when tributes were paid to medics, the military and authorities who were battling the virus at its zero point.
Rooms are adorned with Communist flags and party messages as videos celebrate health workers and makeshift hospitals erected in record time.
President Xi Jinping benevolently chairs the room from life-size photos, undoubtedly the commissioner of the response to the virus.
Many in Wuhan stick closely to the official story, especially with a team of experts from the World Health Organization about to begin fieldwork to establish the origins of the virus.
“Wuhan has had a difficult year in 2020,” Wang Chen, a 20-year-old resident, told AFP outside the exhibition, adding that China “has handled the crisis very well.”
Stung by international criticism of cover-up and mess in the first weeks of the epidemic, China prevented the WHO team from surrendering for months.
Beijing uses their much delayed trip as a chance to embellish its history.
“It’s time to prove Wuhan’s innocence,” Wang said, echoing official accounts that have sought to blame the virus on other countries.
Outside of China, the perspective on Beijing’s virus response is less glowing.
In October last year, a study by the Pew Research Center found that Western views of China deteriorated during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among the most critical were the Americans, including the outgoing president Donald trump started the virus blame game, calling Covid-19 the “Chinese virus”.
Australia and Europe have echoed the criticisms, and questions about China’s lack of transparency remain unanswered.
China has in turn sought to punish Australia for its efforts to speed up an investigation into the origins of the virus.
On Tuesday, an independent panel of experts said China and the WHO could have done more to avert the disaster that followed.
“It was possible that the first signs were dealt with more quickly,” said the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.
Unable to convince critics in the Western world, China reached out to poorer allies from Southeast Asia to Africa, promising to share the vaccines at a reasonable price.
Inside China, Communist leaders have been busy painting his version of events for domestic consumption.
In September, Xi presented medals to health workers in the event of a pandemic, hailing China for an “extraordinary and historic test” as much of the world remained mired in infection rates high.
Whistleblowers who were silenced as the outbreak unfolded in Wuhan have been renamed patriots, as communist leaders launch a nationwide effort to crush the virus.
A state-sponsored documentary “Days and Nights in Wuhan” is set to hit theaters on Friday, with hundreds of free screenings planned across the country.
The film is directed by Cai Jinling, whose CV online indicates that she worked at the Beijing Public Security Bureau for nearly a decade.
A review posted on the film’s official page on Chinese social media platform Weibo reassures viewers that she is avoiding the death and panic of these chaotic first weeks of the crisis.
“Instead (this) creates the feeling of facing… through the power of love,” the magazine said.
