China tries to counter the negative reactions of Xinjiang with… a musical?
In one scene, Uyghur women are seen dancing in a Bollywood-style face-to-face with a group of Uyghur men. In another, a Kazakh man greets a group of friends with a traditional two-stringed lute sitting in a yurt.
Welcome to “The Wings of Songs,” a state-sponsored musical that is the latest addition to China propaganda campaign to defend its policy in Xinjiang. The campaign has intensified in recent weeks as Western politicians and human rights groups accused Beijing of subjecting Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang to forced labor and genocide.
The film, which debuted in Chinese theaters last week, offers a glimpse of the alternative vision of Xinjiang that the ruling Communist Party in China is pushing to audiences at home and abroad. Far from being oppressed, the musical seems to say, Uyghurs and other minorities happily sing and dance in colorful clothes, a flashy take on a tired Chinese stereotype about minorities in the region that Uyghur rights activists have quickly denounced.
“The idea that Uyghurs can sing and dance, so there’s no genocide – it just won’t work,” said Nury Turkel, a Uyghur-American lawyer and senior researcher at the Hudson Institute in Washington. . “Genocide can take place in any beautiful place.”
After Western sanctions, the Chinese government responded with a new wave of propaganda from Xinjiang across a broad spectrum. The approach ranges from portraying a sanitized and enjoyable version of life in Xinjiang – as in the example of the musical – to deploying Chinese officials on social media sites to attack critics in Beijing. To reinforce its message, the party stresses that its efforts have eliminated the perceived threat of violent terrorism.
According to the government, Xinjiang is now a peaceful place where Han Chinese, the dominant ethnic group in the country, live in harmony with the region’s Muslim ethnic minorities, just like the “seeds of a pomegranate.” It is a place where the government has successfully freed women from the shackles of extremist thought. And ethnic minorities in the region are presented as grateful for the government’s efforts.
The musical takes the narrative to a whole new level of gnashing of teeth. It tells the story of three young men, a Uyghur, a Kazakh and a Chinese Han, who come together to pursue their musical dreams.
The film depicts Xinjiang, a predominantly Muslim region in the far west of China, devoid of any Islamic influence. Young Uyghur men are clean-shaven and seen drinking beers, beards-free and alcohol-free which authorities see as signs of religious extremism. Uyghur women are seen without a traditional headscarf.
Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Central Asia, seen through this lens, are also described as fully assimilated into the mainstream. They are fluent in Chinese, with little or no clue about their native language. They get along well with the Han Chinese ethnic majority, without feeling the long-simmering resentment among Uyghurs and other minorities over systematic discrimination.
The story presents an entirely different picture of the reality on the ground, in which the authorities maintain strict control by using a dense network of surveillance cameras and police stations, and detained many Uyghurs and other Muslims mass internment camps and prisons. On Monday, the film had grossed a dismal $ 109,000 at the box office, according to Maoyan, a company that tracks ticket sales.
Chinese officials had initially refused the existence of internment camps in the region. Then they described the facilities as “boarding schools»In which participation was entirely voluntary.
Today, the government is increasingly taking a more combative approach, seeking to justify its policies as necessary to combat terrorism and separatism in the region.
Chinese officials and state media have pushed the government’s rhetoric about its Xinjiang policy in part by spreading alternative narratives – including disinformation – on US social media like Twitter and Facebook. This approach hit an all-time high last year, according to a report published last week by researchers at the International Cyber Policy Center of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, or ASPI.
The social media campaign centers on Chinese diplomats on Twitter, state-owned media accounts, influencers and pro-Communist bots, researchers at the institute have found. The accounts send messages often aimed at spreading disinformation about the Uyghurs who have spoken out and denigrating researchers, journalists and organizations working on Xinjiang issues.
Anne-Marie Brady, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand who was not involved in the ASPI report, called the Chinese offensive in Xinjiang the largest single-issue international propaganda campaign ever ‘she had seen during her 25 years of research. the Chinese propaganda system.
“It’s garish and dogmatic, it’s more and more aggressive,” she said in comments via email. “And it will continue, whether it is effective or not.”
In a statement, Twitter said it had suspended a number of accounts cited by ASPI researchers. Facebook said in a statement that it recently suppressed a group of malicious hackers that targeted the Uyghur diaspora. The two companies began labeling the accounts of state-affiliated media last year.
The party also said it must take firm action after a series of deadly attacks rocked the region a few years ago. Critics say the extent of the violence remains uncertain, but also that such unrest did not justify the drastic and indiscriminate scale of the detentions.
Last week, the government claimed it had uncovered a plot by Uyghur intellectuals to sow ethnic hatred. CGTN, an international arm of the Chinese state broadcaster, released a documentary on Friday accusing researchers of writing textbooks full of “blood, violence, terrorism and separatism.”
The books had been approved for use in elementary and middle schools in Xinjiang for over a decade. Then in 2016, shortly before the crackdown began, they were suddenly deemed subversive.
The documentary accuses intellectuals of distorting historical facts, citing, for example, the inclusion of a historic photo of Ehmetjan Qasim, a leader of a short-lived independent state in Xinjiang in the late 1940s.
“It’s just absurd,” said Kamalturk Yalqun, whose father, Yalqun Rozi, a prominent Uyghur scholar, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2018 for attempted subversion for his involvement in textbooks. He said a photo of Mr. Rozi shown in the film was the first time he had seen his father in five years.
“China is just trying to find every possible way to dehumanize Uyghurs and make these textbooks look like hazardous materials,” he said by phone from Boston. “My father was not an extremist but just a scholar trying to do his job well.”
Amy Chang Dog contribution to reports.
