China tries to counter the negative reactions of Xinjiang with… a musical?

In one scene, Uyghur women are seen dancing in a Bollywood-style face-to-face with a group of Uyghur men. In another, a Kazakh man greets a group of friends with a traditional two-stringed lute sitting in a yurt.

Welcome to “The Wings of Songs,” a state-sponsored musical that is the latest addition to China propaganda campaign to defend its policy in Xinjiang. The campaign has intensified in recent weeks as Western politicians and human rights groups accused Beijing of subjecting Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang to forced labor and genocide.

The film, which debuted in Chinese theaters last week, offers a glimpse of the alternative vision of Xinjiang that the ruling Communist Party in China is pushing to audiences at home and abroad. Far from being oppressed, the musical seems to say, Uyghurs and other minorities happily sing and dance in colorful clothes, a flashy take on a tired Chinese stereotype about minorities in the region that Uyghur rights activists have quickly denounced.

“The idea that Uyghurs can sing and dance, so there’s no genocide – it just won’t work,” said Nury Turkel, a Uyghur-American lawyer and senior researcher at the Hudson Institute in Washington. . “Genocide can take place in any beautiful place.”