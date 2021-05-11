China totally bans synthetic cannabinoids – Times of India

Deng Ming, deputy director of the National Narcotics Control Commission. AP Photo

BEIJING: China announced on Tuesday that it would add all synthetic cannabinoids to its list of banned drugs, in what it described as a world first, to curb their manufacture, trafficking and abuse.

This is the second time that Chinese authorities have imposed a class-wide ban on a substance, after all fentanyl-related drugs were checked in 2019.

Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made chemicals that act on the same receptors in the brain as the main active ingredient in marijuana. However, they can be toxic and cause “serious side effects very different from those of marijuana , “according to the United States Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention .

the United States claims China is a key source of synthetic drugs which are then shipped to users in the United States

Chinese officials have said 18 other new psychoactive substances will also be banned. The changes come into effect on July 1.

Authorities said 1,047 types of new psychoactive substances had emerged by the end of 2020, of which around 450 had been found in the past five years.

Between 2018 and 2020, around 300 cases of what are locally known as synthetic cannabinoids “Natasha” were discovered in Xinjiang, while more than 300 cases of fluroroketamine were discovered in the southern Guangxi region, officials said. .

Last year, narcotic authorities in Shandong discovered the large-scale manufacturing and trafficking of synthetic cannabinoids involving 13 provinces and more than 40 cities, officials said. They said 360 kilograms (790 pounds) of synthetic cannabinoids were seized.

“The problem of new psychoactive substances has been fierce, posing serious challenges to the drug control work of all countries and the world. It is also a new situation and a new problem and a new challenge for China,” Deng Ming, deputy director of the National Narcotics Control Commission, said at a press conference.

The ban did not specify sanctions, but China routinely executes people convicted of drug cases.