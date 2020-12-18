World
China to start opening up vaccination program to the general public – Times of India
BEIJING: China plans to open its vaccination program to members of the public in southwest of Sichuan province at the beginning of next year, health officials said, despite vaccinations that have not yet received official approval.
At least one million people have already received a blow in China after vaccine candidates have been approved for “emergency use,” but so far have been limited to priority groups such as government employees and international students.
China has five coronavirus vaccines in the final steps development – but none have received official approval from the authorities and the results of advanced-stage trials have yet to be released.
A provincial health official told local media that vaccines would be provided to the general public in Sichuan after the Lunar New Year holiday in February.
Officials said Thursday that 118,000 doses of the vaccine had arrived in the province so far, with plans to vaccinate all high-risk groups by February 5 before rolling out the program to the rest of the population.
They did not say who developed the vaccines.
Sichuan is the first province to set a schedule for its vaccination plans for the general public.
The coronavirus – which first appeared in China late last year – has been largely brought under control in the country, but there have been a series of national outbreaks.
Sichuan has been affected by a small cluster of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, another viral infection reported on Friday.
