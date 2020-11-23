China to introduce new policies to tackle population aging

State media say China will offer broad financial and political support to encourage couples to have more children.

China plans to include new measures to encourage more births and address issues related to its rapidly aging population and shrinking workforce as part of its new “five-year plan” 2021-2025, according to state media.

Citing experts, the official China Daily newspaper said on Monday that the Chinese government would offer broad financial and political support to encourage couples to have more children.

“More inclusive population policies will be introduced to improve fertility, the quality of the workforce and the structure of the population,” Yuan Xin, vice president of the Chinese Population Association, told the newspaper.

The measures include introducing more affordable childcare services and relaxing limits on the number of children Chinese couples are allowed to have.

China introduced its “one-child policy” controversy in 1978, claiming that efforts to reduce poverty and expand the economy were being undermined by rapid population growth, especially in the countryside.

But the world’s most populous nation decided in 2016 to ease restrictions and allow couples to have a second child in a bid to cope with the rapidly rising number of older people, as well as the reduction in the workforce.

Some experts say it should now remove all limits completely.

“More research and discussion is needed to determine when the policy can be relaxed further, and to what extent it will be relaxed – whether all couples will be allowed to have three children or whether the family planning policy will be abolished entirely,” said Lu Jiehua, professor of demographic studies at Peking University.

In China, the number of citizens aged 60 and over stood at 254 million at the end of last year, or 18.1% of the population. According to demographers, that number is expected to reach 300 million by 2025 and 400 million by 2035, which will put enormous pressure on the country’s health and social protection system.

Meanwhile, based on current trends, they say the number of people of working age could drop by 200 million by 2050.

Despite the easing of the one-child policy in 2016, the number of live births per 1,000 people fell to an all-time high of 10.48 last year, from 10.94 in 2018.

Policies aimed at suppressing population growth must be replaced with a system designed to boost fertility, the official Legal Daily said, citing government experts.

“To proactively combat an aging population, urgent measures are needed to reform our country’s family planning policies and unlock fertility,” said Zheng Bingwen, an expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.