China to build world’s largest dam on sacred Tibetan river

In the foothills of the Himalayas, where the ancient Yarlung civilization established the first Tibetan empire, China plans to build the world’s largest hydroelectric dam.

In November last year, Chinese state media shared plans for a 60 gigawatt mega-dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

Now, in a bid to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Beijing has stepped up efforts on its hydroelectric projects in Tibet, even though the dams have drawn criticism from Tibetan rights groups and environmentalists.

Tenzin Dolmey never set foot on the Tibetan plateau, but she was brought up with the stories of the great rivers and mountains, which form her ancestral home.

“Respect for nature is so deeply rooted,” said Dolmey, who grew up among Tibetan exiles in India and now teaches Tibetan language and culture in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city.

“When we swam in rivers, we were told never to use it as a bathroom, because there are river gods in the water.

Of particular significance is the Yarlung Tsangpo, as it represents the body of the goddess Dorje Phagmo, one of the highest embodiments of Tibetan culture.

Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, responsible for environment and development at the Tibetan Policy Institute, says this reverence for the natural world arose from the unique landscape of the Tibetan Plateau and dates back centuries.

China took control of Tibet in 1950 and invested billions in the development of highways, railways and other infrastructure. Tibetans are concerned about the effect of such projects on their unique landscape and way of life [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

But since Communist Party (CCP) controlled China annexed Tibet in 1950, Zamlha says Tibetans have lost all say in what happens on their land.

“We had absolutely no dams before the Chinese occupation, not because we couldn’t operate them, but because we had immense respect for the nature of rivers,” he told Al Jazeera.

“There is a very strict tradition that no one approaches certain rivers or does anything to disturb them. You don’t even need laws – all Tibetans obey them.

“The Chinese will do anything to promote their growth and it is very frustrating because the Tibetans are not consulted.”

The highest river in the world

From its origin in the glaciers of western Tibet, the Yarlung Tsangpo reaches heights of nearly 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) above sea level, making it the highest river in the world as it ‘it winds through the Himalayan mountain range.

The river plunges 2,700 meters (8,858 feet) through what is known as the Grand Canyon Yarlung Tsangpo, forming a gorge more than twice the depth of the Grand Canyon in the United States.

The sharp drop makes it particularly suitable for harvesting hydroelectric power, but experts have warned that the record dam may have political and environmental consequences.

According to Chinese President of Power Construction Corp, Yan Zhiyong, the mega-dam was primarily built to power China’s green future.

While China already has excess energy, Brian Eyler, rivers expert and director of the Southeast Asia program at the Stimson Center, says the energy produced will likely be used to cover losses during the fuel transition. fossils. to cleaner energy.

The mega-dam could produce up to three times the hydroelectric power of China’s current largest dam, the Three Gorges, a project that has forced the displacement of more than 1.4 million people.

The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River in central China is currently the largest dam in the world. The Yarlung Tsangpo dam would be even bigger [File: Wang Gang/Xinhua via AP Photo]

The areas surrounding the Yarlung Tsangpo are less densely populated than the Yangtze River.

But there is precedent for the relocation of local residents to make way for dam projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo, with local media reporting that nearly 2,000 people were displaced for the construction of the Yagen hydropower plant in 2015.

According to the state-backed Global Times newspaper, the Yarlung Tsangpo Dam will be built in Medog County, which has a population of 14,000.

Al Jazeera has contacted the Power Construction Corp of China for comment on how many people will be affected by the Yarlung Tsangpo Dam but has not received a response.

Geopolitical importance

Spread over 2.5 million square kilometers (8.2 million square miles), the Tibetan Plateau is rich in natural resources and borders several other nations.

Freshwater runoff, which comes from melting glaciers and mountain springs, flows through the Himalayan watershed and provides drinking water to an estimated 1.8 billion people in countries like China, India and Bhutan.

Zamlha believes that Tibet’s resources such as the Yarlung Tsangpo and Mekong rivers were a key factor in the CCP’s decision to take control of Tibet over 70 years ago.

These geopolitical factors were brought to light last year following a dispute in the Western Himalayas between India and China, in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese were killed. It emerged last month that the soldiers had once again scuffled along their shared border.

After leaving China, the Yarlung Tsangpo flows into Bangladesh and the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, where the river is called the Brahmaputra.

With the proposed mega-dam located just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Indian border, Zamlha believes the CCP will “certainly try to use it as a political tool.”

A spokesperson for India’s water resources management ministry said it would reply with a 10 gigawatt project on another tributary of the Brahmaputra.

The Yarlung Zangbo flows into India where it is known as the Brahmaputra and supports thousands of fishing communities along its shores [File: Anupam Nath/AP Photo]

Sensing the potential for conflict, the United States tried to get the two sides to share their resources.

The Tibet Policy and Support Law, recently promulgated by Congress, underlined a commitment to: “encourage a regional framework on water security … to facilitate cooperation agreements between all riparian nations … on the Tibetan plateau”.

Likewise, the International Watercourses Convention, adopted by the United Nations in 1997, applies certain rights and duties with regard to transboundary flows, although neither Bangladesh, India nor China do. are signatories.

China has tried to allay these concerns. In a statement in December, Hua Chunying, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said, “China will continue to maintain communication with India and Bangladesh through existing channels. It doesn’t have to be overinterpreted by the outside world. “

Lessons from the Mekong

While the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon project will certainly be the most important, it is not the only dam project along the river.

Several small and medium-sized dams have already been built, according to Eyler of the Stimson Center.

An authority on Mekong river, he fears that Yarlung Tsangpo will pave the way for the emergence of similar projects.

Analysis of recent data on Chinese dams revealed that “these operations have resulted in increasingly deep cuts in communities downstream of the once mighty Mekong River,” he said.

He notes that “zero coordination for the operation of dams” has enabled China’s 11 dams in the Mekong to disrupt fish life and sunken sediment and directly contributed to the collapse of river banks and destruction of communities.

While the specifics of China’s development plans for Yarlung Tsangpo remain unclear, Eyler says there are huge risks.

“We know rivers are hungry,” Eyler said.

“So you remove this sediment and this starving river starts looking for new things, and that’s going to take it out of the banks and erode the deltas.” It is a natural process caused by something abnormal. “

By damming the Grand Canyon of Yarlung Tsangpo, another source of Tibetan identity will be permanently altered.

Tenzin Dolmey remains hopeful that one day she will see Tibet for herself. But after living 34 years away from her homeland, life as a Tibetan in exile has taught Dolmey to limit her expectations.

“I have always had this vision of the beautiful capital of Lhasa,” she says.

“But I know it won’t look like anything I dreamed of.”