China ties its ascendant future to a revolutionary past as it celebrates the centenary of the Communist Party.
The centenary of the party is symbolically important for Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, who is almost certain to claim a third five-year term as party leader next year.
In a speech, he claimed that China would never have achieved its prosperity and power today without the party’s struggles against foreign oppression and domestic exploitation.
The celebrations made virtually no mention of China’s setbacks in the last decades of the Communist Party regime – such as Mao’s Cultural Revolution and the deadly crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.
Instead, the day’s staging focused on conveying an image of China as confident and secure as much of the world struggles to rid itself of the pandemic.
There was no military parade, unlike the enormous show of force that marked the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in 2019. But it featured a military flyby over Tiananmen during the opening, as well as a 100-gun salute.
Organizers gathered a carefully chosen crowd in Tiananmen Square – party members, workers, students and others – to listen to Xi’s speech.
