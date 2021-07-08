World
China targets Uyghur families to silence activists abroad, human rights group says – Times of India
MUNICH: ONE pro-Uyghur group strongly condemned the Chinese government’s practice of targeting Uyghur “family space” in order to silence Uyghurs abroad.
According to Uyghur World Congress (WUC), Chinese authorities have stepped up their targeting of Uyghurs abroad, threatening to detain or imprison their family members in East Turkestan if they don’t stop talking.
“Ripping apart Uyghur families is a skill that the Chinese Communist Party has mastered over the past few years, adding intense grief and guilt to the repression we are already suffering,” said WUC Chairman Dolkun Isa. “By detaining Uyghur parents, siblings and forcing them to report relatives abroad, the Chinese government is exploiting innocent people to suppress Uyghurs abroad, trying to prevent them from speaking out about the Uyghur genocide . ”
In recent months, the Xinjiang Overseas Friendship Association in Central Asia and Russia facilitated a virtual gathering between Uyghur students living in Central Asian countries and their relatives in East Turkestan.
WUC said that some students from these countries refused the invitation of the Association, whose relatives were consequently detained by the Chinese authorities.
“For Uyghurs in the diaspora, it is not uncommon to be contacted by Chinese authorities and to be invited to return to China. Especially in Central Asian countries, Chinese consulates have actively tried to convince Uyghurs to come under the promise that Chinese authorities will facilitate reunification with family members, ”the group added.
However, according to WUC, such requests are made in a coercive manner, as they are usually accompanied by threats that family members in East Turkestan will be detained if return to China is denied.
Uyghurs in exile who speak openly of the “Uyghur genocide” are targeted with particular ferocity by the Chinese government. In addition to threatening to detain their family members and loved ones, the Chinese government has stepped up its use of hostage diplomacy in recent months.
Despite mounting evidence, Beijing continues to deny allegations of large-scale human rights violations in Xinjiang province.
According to Uyghur World Congress (WUC), Chinese authorities have stepped up their targeting of Uyghurs abroad, threatening to detain or imprison their family members in East Turkestan if they don’t stop talking.
“Ripping apart Uyghur families is a skill that the Chinese Communist Party has mastered over the past few years, adding intense grief and guilt to the repression we are already suffering,” said WUC Chairman Dolkun Isa. “By detaining Uyghur parents, siblings and forcing them to report relatives abroad, the Chinese government is exploiting innocent people to suppress Uyghurs abroad, trying to prevent them from speaking out about the Uyghur genocide . ”
In recent months, the Xinjiang Overseas Friendship Association in Central Asia and Russia facilitated a virtual gathering between Uyghur students living in Central Asian countries and their relatives in East Turkestan.
WUC said that some students from these countries refused the invitation of the Association, whose relatives were consequently detained by the Chinese authorities.
“For Uyghurs in the diaspora, it is not uncommon to be contacted by Chinese authorities and to be invited to return to China. Especially in Central Asian countries, Chinese consulates have actively tried to convince Uyghurs to come under the promise that Chinese authorities will facilitate reunification with family members, ”the group added.
However, according to WUC, such requests are made in a coercive manner, as they are usually accompanied by threats that family members in East Turkestan will be detained if return to China is denied.
Uyghurs in exile who speak openly of the “Uyghur genocide” are targeted with particular ferocity by the Chinese government. In addition to threatening to detain their family members and loved ones, the Chinese government has stepped up its use of hostage diplomacy in recent months.
Despite mounting evidence, Beijing continues to deny allegations of large-scale human rights violations in Xinjiang province.