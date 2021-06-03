China suspends mountain races as grieving families seek answers

Prior to May, the race had been widely regarded as a success. But the deaths have sparked debate over whether the sport has become too risky, especially in remote areas where rescue missions can be difficult. China’s top ruler, Xi Jinping called for an in-depth look at the industry. In announcing the suspension of ultramarathons on Wednesday, the government said the victims of Gansu had “taught the country a serious lesson.”

Even after the race was canceled, many participants continued to run for hours, despite a barrage of desperate yells at the help of others on WeChat, the Chinese messaging app, in a chat group that included organizers and runners.

“A few people are unconscious and are vomiting foam,” read one of the distress calls, according to Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency.

Experts suggested that critical time was wasted before a proper rescue effort began, and they questioned organizers’ decision to remove lightweight jackets and long underwear from a list of mandatory equipment. In previous years, extra layers were not necessary due to the unusually hot weather, but some say it was no excuse.

“The weather always changes like this, but the organizers did not take extremes into consideration when designing the pre-race education program and the rescue plans,” said Xiaozhao Zhao, an ultramarathoner who ran in the Yellow River Stone Forest. “The slowness of the relief efforts when the bad weather arrived, as well as the insufficiency of the obligatory equipment to deal with the cold, led to the disaster.”

One of the shepherds involved in the early rescue efforts, Shang Lishan, said in an interview that he avoided grazing his sheep on race day because it was clear the weather would be too great. “I thought the race would be stopped because it was so cold that no one in the village climbed the mountain,” he said.

At around 1 p.m., Mr. Shang received a message from a friend who thought some runners might be in danger, and he climbed the mountain with dozens of other villagers to help him. It wasn’t until 7 p.m. that local authorities sent 1,200 people in search of the 33 still missing runners, according to Xinhua.