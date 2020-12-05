China: several dead in an accident in a coal mine in Chongqing

The dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide in the Diaoshuidong coal mine.

At least 18 people have died after being trapped in a mine in southwest China’s Chongqing, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday, the second such accident in the region in just over two decades. month.

The dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide at the Diaoshuidong coal mine, the agency said, adding that a survivor was rescued as search efforts continue.

Friday’s incident, which occurred at around 5 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT) in a mine closed for more than two months as the company dismantled underground equipment, is under investigation, he said. he adds.

Chinese mines are among the deadliest in the world, with 16 deaths reported at the end of September after high levels of carbon monoxide trapped by miners in the Songzao coal mine in Chongqing.

Diaoshuidong, built in 1975 and operated since 1998 as a private enterprise, is a high-gas mine with an annual capacity of 120,000 tons of coal, Xinhua said.

In 2013, three people were killed and two injured in a hydrogen sulfide poisoning incident at the mine, he added.