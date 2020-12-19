World
China says US warship followed through Taiwan Strait – Times of India
SHANGHAI / TAIPEI: The Chinese military followed a US warship as it crossed the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing missions such as sending “naughty looks” to supporters of Taiwan independence.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own democratically managed territory, has been angered by increased US support for the island, including arms sales and warships across the Taiwan Strait, further compounding relations between Beijing and Washington.
The US Navy said the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin carried out “a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait (on) December 19 in accordance with international law.”
“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.
This is the 12th crossing of the strait by the US Navy this year.
The Chinese military, in a statement issued by its Eastern Theater command, said its air and naval forces had “followed and watched” the ship throughout.
Such missions “deliberately raise the temperature of the Taiwan question, as they fear the calm in the Taiwan Strait, and send flirtatious looks to the Taiwan independence forces, seriously endangering peace and stability in the Strait”, did he declare.
The United States is engaged in a show of force and is attempting to use Taiwan as a pawn for its own selfish strategic goals, the statement added.
In Taipei, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said the US ship had headed south, had also monitored its movements and “the situation was normal.”
Beijing believes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is committed to an official declaration of independence for the island, a red line for Beijing. She said Taiwan was already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.
Tsai has made strengthening the Taiwanese armed forces a priority in the face of repeated Chinese military activity near the island, including on the occasion this year sending fighter jets across the middle line of the Taiwan Strait. , an unofficial stamp.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own democratically managed territory, has been angered by increased US support for the island, including arms sales and warships across the Taiwan Strait, further compounding relations between Beijing and Washington.
The US Navy said the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin carried out “a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait (on) December 19 in accordance with international law.”
“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.
This is the 12th crossing of the strait by the US Navy this year.
The Chinese military, in a statement issued by its Eastern Theater command, said its air and naval forces had “followed and watched” the ship throughout.
Such missions “deliberately raise the temperature of the Taiwan question, as they fear the calm in the Taiwan Strait, and send flirtatious looks to the Taiwan independence forces, seriously endangering peace and stability in the Strait”, did he declare.
The United States is engaged in a show of force and is attempting to use Taiwan as a pawn for its own selfish strategic goals, the statement added.
In Taipei, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said the US ship had headed south, had also monitored its movements and “the situation was normal.”
Beijing believes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is committed to an official declaration of independence for the island, a red line for Beijing. She said Taiwan was already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.
Tsai has made strengthening the Taiwanese armed forces a priority in the face of repeated Chinese military activity near the island, including on the occasion this year sending fighter jets across the middle line of the Taiwan Strait. , an unofficial stamp.
Source link