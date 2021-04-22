China Says Ready to Help But India Looks Elsewhere for Oxygen | News from India – Times of India

NEW DELHI: As India reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, China said on Thursday it was ready to provide India with the support and assistance needed to bring the situation under control.However, as India seeks to import oxygen from overseas, as the union’s health ministry said last week, official sources said China was not among the countries in which India sought to obtain oxygen. India has so far identified potential sources mainly in the Gulf and Singapore.Describing Covid-19 as a common enemy of all mankind in need of international solidarity and mutual assistance, China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Beijing had taken note of the recent “grave situation in India with a temporary shortage of supplies anti-epidemic medical devices “.

India had bought medical equipment from China last year, but mostly through trade deals. India and China provided Vaccines against covid-19 to countries in South Asia, although countries like Sri Lanka and Nepal started accepting Chinese vaccines only after supplies from India dried up. Faced with a grim domestic situation, India no longer allows the export of vaccines as it once was, even though it has not officially banned it.

China reportedly called another meeting on Thursday with countries in the region, including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for a coordinated response to the pandemic. Apart from these 3 countries, the Maldives also called on the Indian government to ensure that Serum Institute of India honors the trade agreements signed with them for the Covishield vaccine.

In the case of Bangladesh, Dhaka had signed a contract for 30 million doses of vaccine but, according to Bangladeshi media, Serum has provided just 7 million doses since January.

Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami assured Dhaka on Thursday that India is working to increase the availability and supply of vaccines.

Bangladesh also said on Thursday that while working to procure the remaining vaccines in accordance with the deal signed with Serum, it is also working to procure vaccines from China and Russia under a trade deal. or a joint production. “Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions in China and Russia are in communication with the governments of these countries as well as with vaccine manufacturing companies,” Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen said.