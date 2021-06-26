World
China says no conditions are attached to overseas vaccine shipments – Times of India
BEIJING: China said on Saturday it was providing vaccines to other countries without political conditions, responding to an article in The Associated press saying China has pressured Ukraine to withdraw from multi-country declaration on human rights in China Xinjiang region by threatening to withhold a delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.
A statement from Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Ukraine’s decision to withdraw its name from the declaration at a meeting of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, adding “we have not heard that Ukraine has encountered difficulties in importing vaccines from China.”
The Associated Press, citing diplomats from two Western countries, reported that Ukraine removed its name from the statement on Thursday after China warned it would block a planned shipment of at least 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine -19 unless she does. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
China’s written response to AP did not directly address the specific accusation, but said, “China’s supply of vaccines and anti-epidemic materials to other countries is not intended to derive advantages of other countries and there are no geopolitical objectives or political conditions attached. ”
Ukraine briefly joined the statement from more than 40 countries presented by Canada to the Human Rights Council on Tuesday. The statement urged China to allow immediate access for independent monitors to Xinjiang, where human rights groups have alleged the mistreatment of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in the region.
