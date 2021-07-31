World
China says Delta variant is behind virus wave – Times of India
BEIJING (Reuters) – China ran on Saturday to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak in months, as health officials blamed the highly infectious Delta variant for an increase in infections in 14 provinces.
China reported 328 symptomatic infections in July, almost equivalent to the total number of local cases from February to June.
“The main strain currently circulating is the Delta variant … which poses an even greater challenge to virus prevention and control work,” Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a press briefing.
The epidemic is geographically the largest to hit China in several months, calling into question the country’s early successes in quelling the pandemic within its borders after Covid-19 infiltrated out of Wuhan.
But that record was compromised after the fast-spreading Delta variant erupted at Nanjing Airport in eastern Jiangsu Province earlier this month.
More than 260 infections nationwide have been linked to the Nanjing cluster, where nine cabin cleaners at an international airport tested positive on July 20.
Hundreds of thousands of people have already been locked up in Jiangsu Province, while Nanjing has twice tested the 9.2 million residents.
The contagiousness of the Delta variant combined with the high tourist season and heavy passenger traffic at the airport has resulted in the rapid spread of this epidemic, the NHC official said, he said. Qinghua told reporters during the briefing.
New cases reported on Saturday in two other regions – Fujian Province and the sprawling megalopolis of Chongqing – included a patient who visited the tourist city of Xi’an in Shaanxi province and an international cargo crew member. who recently traveled from abroad, authorities said. .
On Friday evening, officials from one district in Chongqing ordered emergency mass testing for people who had visited places linked to confirmed cases.
After the discovery of an asymptomatic case in Zhengzhou – the epicenter of recent deadly floods in central Henan province – city officials on Saturday ordered mass testing of the 10 million residents. The head of city health commission was also sacked.
The tourist town of Zhangjiajie in Hunan province, where the scenery inspired the blockbuster “Avatar,” locked up its 1.5 million residents and closed all tourist attractions on Friday, according to an official statement.
Health officials said the virus was likely brought there via the Nanjing cluster, according to preliminary investigations.
Authorities are now working to track people nationwide who have recently traveled from Nanjing or Zhangjiajie, and have urged tourists not to travel to areas where cases have been found.
After reports that some sick people in the latter group were vaccinated, health officials said it was “normal” and stressed the importance of vaccination alongside strict measures.
“The protection of the Covid vaccine against the Delta variant may have diminished somewhat, but the current vaccine still has a good preventive and protective effect against the Delta variant,” said Feng Zijian, virologist at Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 1.6 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide as of Friday, the NHC said. It does not provide figures on the number of people fully vaccinated.
Health officials have said they aim for 80% of the population to be fully immunized by the end of the year.
