China, Russia Throw Protective Weapons Around Myanmar

Bagan, Myanmar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Credit: World Bank / Markus Kostner

UNITED NATIONS, February 4 (IPS) – United Nations Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called on the Security Council on February 2 to unite in support of democracy in Myanmar following a takeover power by the military and the declaration of a one-year state of emergency. When million dollar arms sales knock on the door, human rights abuses and war crimes fly out the window. As the United Nations struggles for a reaction to the military coup in Myanmar, China and Russia, two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vetoing, declined to support a statement condemning the take control by the army – a collective consensus statement of the 15 members.

The two great powers have long thrown their protective weapons around Myanmar due to long-standing political, economic and military ties with the ailing Southeast Asian nation.

Russia and China have often supported each other (“you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours…”). But they don’t always vote synchronously, says a UN observer.

Perhaps most important is the fact that Russia and China are two of Myanmar’s main arms suppliers and will therefore protect the country from any form of UN military or economic sanctions.

Although it does not officially release its annual military budget figures or provide a breakdown of its arms procurement expenditure, Myanmar purchased over $ 2.4 billion or arms between 2010- 2019, according to a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) database. .

China was worth about $ 1.3 billion in arms; Russia $ 807 million; India $ 145 million; and South Korea $ 90 million.

Siemon Wezeman, senior researcher, armaments and military spending program at SIPRI told IPS that these arms purchases included warships, fighter jets, armed drones (UAVs), armored vehicles and systems. air defense force from China while Russia supplied combat aircraft and helicopter gunships.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC, provided a second-hand submarine, Myanmar’s first large submarine, as well as equipment and missiles for the warships built in Myanmar.

“India is a rather new arms supplier and appears to be aiming to reduce Myanmar’s ties with China — and has in the past expressed concerns about Chinese influence in Myanmar and in the (potential) Chinese military installations and bases in Myanmar, “Wezeman said.

India and China, two nuclear powers, have had several military clashes in their ongoing border disputes along the Line of Effective Control (LAC) in the Himalayas.

South Korea, Belarus and Israel are among Myanmar’s other arms suppliers, Wezeman said.

Several members of the European Union (EU), he said, have also supplied equipment considered “ major weapons ” by SIPRI – despite EU sanctions which include a seemingly strong ban on provide equipment or support the Burmese army.

https://www.sipri.org/databases/armstransfers

In a statement condemning the coup, US President Joe Biden said that “the United States has removed sanctions against Burma (the United States has long refused to recognize Myanmar’s name change) over the course of the last decade on the basis of progress towards democracy.

“Reversing this progress will require an immediate review of our sanctions laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action,” he said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on February 3 that the United States provided nearly $ 135 million in bilateral aid to Burma in fiscal year 2020.

“I have to mention that only a part of this, a very small part, is aid to the government. But we are undertaking this review ”.

“Once again, we will work quickly to determine the implications for the Burmese military leaders of their actions here. But there is a small portion of that foreign aid that would actually be involved.

It’s the vast majority that actually goes to the Rohingya, civil society and not the Burmese military, Price said.

Louis Charbonneau, UN director for Human Rights Watch, said the Security Council’s appalling failure to tackle Myanmar’s terrible human rights violations had assured the military that they could do what ‘they wanted without serious consequences.

“This approach should end now,” he added.

The Security Council, he said, should demand the immediate release of all detained political leaders and activists and the restoration of civilian democratic rule. Targeted sanctions should be imposed on responsible military leaders. ”

Meanwhile, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the high representative of the Union European Union, unanimously condemned the coup in Myanmar.

“We are deeply concerned about the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and the targeting of the media.”

“We call on the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically elected government, release all those who are unjustly detained, and respect human rights and the rule of law. The results of the November elections must be respected and Parliament must be called at the earliest opportunity, ”G7 ministers said in a statement released here.

Calling for the demilitarization of Myanmar, Cardinal Charles Bo, Archbishop of Yangon and president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), has declared war to be the language of death.

“Civil wars are a refusal to recognize the humanity of our brothers and sisters. Violence never breeds peace. War denies national harmony. The fruits of conflict are bitterness, divisions and wounds that take years to heal. Seek unity, yes, but not out of fear or threat ”.

Speaking of militarization, Wezeman told IPS that in recent years Myanmar has started to modernize its armed forces more seriously, acquiring advanced fighter jets (MiG-29, SDu-30MK and JF-17), advanced and basic training aircraft. (K-8, Yak-130 and G-120TP) and various armored vehicles to replace or supplement those in service.

Myanmar also acquired several types of air defense systems (which it didn’t really have before) and its first submarine. He acquired new warships and began building his locally designed warships (but suspected of relying heavily on Chinese aid for the design and use of imported weapons, sensors and engines. ).

In general, he said, it seems that Myanmar is engaged in building more capable armed forces – more capable against the various rebel forces in Myanmar, but also more capable against other states.

Compared to its neighbors – China and India, and even Thailand – Myanmar’s armed forces operate with less heavy weapons and less advanced weapon systems, Wezeman said.

The author is a former Director of Foreign Military Markets at Defense Marketing Services (DMS), a Senior Military Analyst at Forecast International and a Military Writer, Middle East / Africa at Jane’s Information Group in the United States.

