China reports spike in new COVID cases at Myanmar border

China reported its largest daily increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases since January, due to an outbreak in Yunnan province, which shares a border with Myanmar, where the coronavirus is increasing due to the spread of the variant. Delta.

Mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases on July 19, up from 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. It was the highest since January 30, when 92 new cases were reported.

Imported infections accounted for most of the new cases, with Yunnan reporting 41 new cases from overseas, all involving Chinese nationals recently returned from Myanmar.

The current episode of cases in Yunnan began on July 4 and focused in Ruili and Longchuan, two small towns on China’s border with Myanmar.

Ruili, struggling with its fourth outbreak since the pandemic began, reported seven new locally transmitted cases on July 19, while Longchuan had one.

Ruili is a key land transit point for Yunnan, which has a 4,000 kilometer (2,485 mile) border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Yunnan outbreak marks second cluster of infections in China involving the highly contagious Delta strain, following an outbreak in southern Guangdong province in May and June.

‘Iron fortress’

Yunnan vice-governor Zong Guoying on Sunday promised to establish an “iron fortress” to stop further transmissions during his visit to Ruili.

In Xishuangbanna Prefecture, which also shares a long and porous border with Myanmar, police have set up checkpoints on all roads to inspect incoming and outgoing traffic.

Travel outside the urban center of Xishuangbanna, Jinghong, was discouraged and special permits were also required to enter the neighboring towns of Lincang and Puer, as well as Ruili, police told Reuters news agency in the report. a recent visit.

For mainland China, 19 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected on July 19, up from 17 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in China has now reached 92,342, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.

“I would argue that it is possible that over 300,000 or up to 400,000 lives could be lost if necessary effective measures are not taken in a timely manner to slow infections.”https://t.co/eFBtaWTAdf – Radio Free Asia (@RadioFreeAsia) July 20, 2021

“Corpse Carrier”

In Myanmar, medical volunteers are reportedly going door to door to pick up the growing number of victims dying in their homes, including in Yangon, the commercial capital.

Every day, “my team collects between 30 and 40 corpses … I think other teams will be like us,” Than Than Soe, one of the volunteers, told AFP news agency.

“Sometimes there are two corpses in a house.”

Hospitals across the country are largely empty of doctors and patients due to a long strike against military generals who took power in February.

Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment pray in front of the bodies of those who have died of COVID-19 during their funeral at a cemetery in Myanmar’s Mandalay region [Stringer/AFP]

Widespread anger at the coup – and fear of being seen as cooperating with the military – also drives many people away from military hospitals, leaving volunteers to procure oxygen and bring the dead for cremation.

Medical workers who were at the forefront of COVID-19 in Myanmar before the coup were attacked after leading early mass protests against the generals.

At last count, the country had reported some 230,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 5,000 deaths, but analysts say the true toll is likely much higher.

Last week, the military called on medics and nurses to volunteer for the COVID-19 effort, admitting it was facing “difficulties” in controlling the outbreak.

State media reported on Saturday that authorities were rushing to supply oxygen to neighboring Thailand and China.

The UN special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar warned last week that the country was at risk of “becoming a COVID-19 super-propagator state.”

On Monday, the United Nations country team in Myanmar also said a new wave of infections could spell disaster for the country of 54 million people.

“The current COVID-19 epidemic is expected to have devastating consequences for the health of the population and for the economy,” the team said in a statement.