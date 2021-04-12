World
China reports H5N6 bird flu in Liaoning wild birds – Times of India
China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday that the highly pathogenic H5N6 avian influenza had been found in wild birds in the northeastern province of Liaoning, marking the first confirmed cases of the strain in the country this year.
There were 291 wild birds at the outbreak site – a forest park in the provincial capital Shenyang – and 11 were killed by the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.
The remaining 280 birds were culled as part of emergency response measures, he added.
The latest case of H5N6 in China reported by the ministry involved a poultry farm in the southwestern province of Sichuan in February 2020.
