China reports H5N6 bird flu in Liaoning wild birds – Times of India

China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday that the highly pathogenic H5N6 avian influenza had been found in wild birds in the northeastern province of Liaoning , marking the first confirmed cases of the strain in the country this year.There were 291 wild birds at the outbreak site – a forest park in the provincial capital Shenyang – and 11 were killed by the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.The remaining 280 birds were culled as part of emergency response measures, he added.The latest case of H5N6 in China reported by the ministry involved a poultry farm in the southwestern province of Sichuan in February 2020.