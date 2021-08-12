World
China reports drop in new coronavirus cases for August 11 – Times of India
BEIJING: China reported 81 new confirmed on Thursday Coronavirus cases on the mainland for Aug. 11, up from 111 a day earlier, according to the national health commission.
New infections, 61 were transmitted locally, the health authority said. This compares to 83 local cases a day earlier.
China reported 38 new cases of asymptomatic coronaviruses, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from 30 a day earlier.
No new deaths have been reported.
As of Aug. 11, mainland China had recorded 94,161 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636.
New infections, 61 were transmitted locally, the health authority said. This compares to 83 local cases a day earlier.
China reported 38 new cases of asymptomatic coronaviruses, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from 30 a day earlier.
No new deaths have been reported.
As of Aug. 11, mainland China had recorded 94,161 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636.