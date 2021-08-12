World

China reports drop in new coronavirus cases for August 11 – Times of India

BEIJING: China reported 81 new confirmed on Thursday Coronavirus cases on the mainland for Aug. 11, up from 111 a day earlier, according to the national health commission.
New infections, 61 were transmitted locally, the health authority said. This compares to 83 local cases a day earlier.
China reported 38 new cases of asymptomatic coronaviruses, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from 30 a day earlier.
No new deaths have been reported.
As of Aug. 11, mainland China had recorded 94,161 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636.




