Chinese leaders are sticking to a prior target of reducing the country’s carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, according to documents filed with the United Nations on Thursday under Paris climate agreement.

Why is this important: The new documents arrive a few days before the UN Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow. China is by far the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and its emissions trajectory is critical to whether the Paris Agreement’s temperature-limiting targets can remain within reach.

It is probably a disappointment for defenders who hope for a firmer engagement before the key UN climate summit, which opens on Sunday.

Driving the news: China on Thursday submitted its latest “Nationally Determined Contribution” which affirms its intention to peak emissions by 2030, a target of President Xi Jinping unveiled in 2020.

The document formalizes this goal, replacing their earlier submission half a decade ago which aimed to peak “towards” 2030, but with efforts to reach it sooner. It also includes Xi’s 2020 pledge to be carbon neutral by 2060.

“China attaches great importance to the fight against climate change,” she said, and noted, “achieve sustainable development at home, as well as fulfill its obligation to build a community with a shared future for humanity.”

However, he also points out that China is a developing nation and that the historic build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has come “mostly” from the “large-scale consumption of fossil fuels in developed countries.”

What they say : “China’s decision casts a shadow over the global climate effort. In light of national economic uncertainties, the country seems reluctant to adopt stronger short-term goals and has missed an opportunity to show ambition, ”said Li Shuo, a Chinese expert for Greenpeace.

However, Lauri Myllyvirta of the Energy and Clean Air Research Center notified on Twitter that asking “China to promise something ‘new’ because the 2030/2060 goals are ‘old news’ is not fair.

“The early announcement of these goals helped build momentum. Criticize the lack of ambition for 2030/35, but not the lack of ‘new’ goals as such,” he tweeted .

Andrew Freedman of Axios contributed to this story.

