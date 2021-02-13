China ‘refused’ to provide raw COVID data to WHO team

China has refused to give raw data on the first cases of COVID-19 to a team led by the World Health Organization probing the origins of the pandemic, one of the team’s investigators said.

The team had requested raw patient data on 174 cases that China identified as early as the early phase of the outbreak in Wuhan city in December 2019, as well as other cases, but had received only ‘a summary, said Dominic Dwyer, an Australian. infectious disease expert who is part of the team.

This raw data is known as “online lists,” he said, and would generally be anonymized, but would contain details such as questions asked of individual patients, their responses and how their responses were answered. been analyzed.

“It is standard practice for an investigation into an epidemic,” he told Reuters news agency on Saturday by video call from Sydney, where he is currently in quarantine.

He said access to raw data was especially important since only half of the 174 cases were on display at Huanan Market, the now-closed wholesale seafood hub in Wuhan where the virus was initially detected.

“That’s why we kept asking for this,” Dwyer said. “Why this doesn’t happen, I couldn’t comment. Whether it’s political or temporal or difficult… But if there are other reasons why the data is not available, I don’t know. We would only be speculating.

The WHO’s four-week mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus ended earlier this week without any conclusive conclusions.

While Chinese authorities have provided a lot of material, Dwyer said the issue of access to raw patient data will be mentioned in the team’s final report.

“The people at WHO certainly felt that they had received a lot more data than they had ever received the year before. So in itself this is a step forward, ”he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, another WHO expert expressed frustration at the lack of access to raw data, saying more was needed to detect possible early cases of COVID-19.

“We want more data. We asked for more data, ”Peter Ben Embarek, who headed the WHO mission in Wuhan, told AFP news agency.

A summary of the team’s findings could be released as early as next week, the WHO said on Friday.

The investigation was marred by delays, concerns over access and feuds between Beijing and Washington, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticized the conditions of the visit, as part of which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.

The team, arriving in China in January, were limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts and were unable to reach out to community members, due to health restrictions. The first two weeks were spent in quarantine at the hotel.

China’s refusal to release raw data on the first cases of COVID-19 was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times on Friday.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Beijing has previously defended its transparency in handling the outbreak and its cooperation with the WHO mission.

Dwyer said the work within the WHO team was smooth but there were sometimes “arguments” with their Chinese counterparts over the interpretation and meaning of the data, which he called ” natural ”in such probes.

“We could have a cold chain discussion and they could be more firm on what the data shows than what we could have been, but it’s natural. If there is political pressure to have different opinions, I don’t know. There may be, but it’s hard to know.

The cold chain refers to the transport and trade of frozen food.

Peter Daszak, a zoologist and another member of the WHO mission, however, tweeted on Saturday that he had a different experience as the head of the mission’s animals and environment working group.

“I have found trust and openness with my Chinese counterparts. We had access to new critical data everywhere. We have improved our understanding of likely fallout pathways, ”he said in response to the New York Times article.

It was NOT my experience on @WHO mission. As the leader of the animal / environment working group, I found trust and openness with my Chinese counterparts. We had access to new critical data everywhere. We have increased our understanding of likely fallout pathways. https://t.co/gwGnm9pnGj – Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) February 13, 2021

Beijing has sought to question the notion that the coronavirus originated in China, pointing to imported frozen foods as a conduit.

On Tuesday, Ben Embarek told a press conference that transmission of the virus via frozen food is a possibility, but stressed market vendors selling frozen animal products, including farmed wild animals, such as a potential route that warrants further study.

On Saturday, the White House called on China to make data from the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak available, saying it was “deeply concerned” about how the findings of the WHO COVID-19 report have been communicated.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it was imperative that the report be independent and free from “modification by the Chinese government,” echoing concerns raised by the Chinese administration. former President Donald Trump, who also resigned from the WHO. On the question.

“Re-engaging WHO also means keeping it to the highest standards,” Sullivan said. “We are deeply concerned with how the initial findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.”