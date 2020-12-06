China prepares for large-scale deployment of COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Provincial governments across China are placing orders for investigational coronavirus vaccines made in the country, though health officials have yet to say how well they are working or how they might reach 1.4 billion people in the country.

Developers are speeding up final testing, China’s Foreign Minister said at a UN meeting on Thursday, as Britain approved emergency use of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine candidate and suppliers scrambled to set up distribution.

China’s nascent pharmaceutical industry has at least five vaccines from four producers being tested in more than a dozen countries, including Russia, Egypt and Mexico. Health experts say that even if they are successful, the certification process for the United States, Europe, Japan and other developed countries may be too complex for them to be used there. However, China has said it will ensure the products are affordable for developing countries.

A developer, China National Pharmaceutical Group, known as Sinopharm, said in November that it had sought final market approval for the use of its vaccine in China. Others have been approved for emergency use on health workers and others deemed at high risk of infection.

“We must be ready for large-scale production,” Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, who oversaw much of the country’s response, said during a visit to developers on Wednesday, according to the news agency. Xinhua official.

Sun visited one of Sinopharm’s branches in Beijing; another producer, Sinovac, and a research laboratory under the National Medical Products Administration, a regulatory agency that approves medical products for public use.

The government has yet to say how many people it plans to vaccinate. Sun said plans are to vaccinate border staff and other high-risk populations this month.

Companies use more traditional techniques than Western developers.

They say that unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, which must be stored frozen at temperatures as low as minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit), theirs can be stored between 2 and 8 C (36 to 46F). Chinese producers have not yet specified how they might be distributed.

The story continues

More than a million people in China have received experimental vaccines under emergency approval. Health experts wonder why China is using them on such a large scale now that the epidemic is largely under control within its borders.

Health officials previously said China would be able to manufacture 610 million doses by the end of this year and increase to 1 billion doses next year.

The government of Jiangsu Province, where the large city of Nanjing is located, on Wednesday issued a purchase notice for vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm for emergency vaccinations.

Authorities in western Sichuan Province, which has around 85 million people, said on Monday that they were already purchasing vaccines. An official newspaper in Anhui Province, southeast of Beijing, said a local residential committee had issued a notice asking if residents wanted a vaccine.

Announcements from Sichuan and Anhui said the vaccine, given in two injections, would cost a total of 400 yuan ($ 60).

The vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm were approved for emergency use in July.

In October, Zhejiang province south of Shanghai offered public vaccination under emergency use authorization. He said those considered high risk would be given priority.

In November, the Communist Party secretary for Sinopharm said nearly a million people had received his vaccine.

In September, the CEO of Sinovac said about 3,000 of his employees had taken their vaccine. He said the company supplied tens of thousands of doses to the Beijing city government.

The developers have yet to reveal the effectiveness of their vaccines and possible side effects.

Sinopharm has ongoing clinical trials in 10 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Peru and Argentina with nearly 60,000 volunteers. It has built two facilities in China capable of producing 200 million doses per year.

Sinovac has trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. Its most recent published data, a study from the scientific journal The Lancet, showed that its candidate produced lower levels of antibodies in people than those who had recovered from COVID-19. The company expects it will be able to produce a few hundred million doses of the vaccine by February or March of next year.

Another producer, CanSino, is testing in Russia, Pakistan and Mexico and pursuing partnerships in Latin American countries. Its vaccine, which was used on an emergency basis with the Chinese military, uses a harmless adenovirus to transport genes into human cells to generate an immune response.

A fourth company, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biologic Pharmacy Co., is conducting end-stage trials across China.

___

Associated Press reporter Olivia Zhang contributed to this report.