China poses biggest threat to US, intelligence report says

This year’s report offers a much more robust discussion of the implications of climate change for national security, the threats of which, for the most part, are long-term, but can also have short-term consequences, according to the report.

“This year we will see a growing potential for migratory outbreaks from Central American populations, who are reeling from the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather conditions, including multiple hurricanes in 2020 and several years of recurring droughts and storms, ”the report says.

He adds that the economic and political implications of the coronavirus would reverberate for years, predicting that the economic damage would exacerbate instability in a few countries, although he does not name them.

Combined with the extreme weather conditions caused by climate change, the report says the number of people worldwide suffering from acute hunger will drop from 135 million to 330 million this year. The report says the pandemic has disrupted other health services, including polio vaccination and HIV treatment in Africa.

Typically, the Director of National Intelligence provides the threat assessment to Congress and issues a written report in parallel. But no declassified assessment was released last year, with Trump administration intelligence agencies seeking to avoid angering the White House.

In 2019, Dan Coats, then director of national intelligence, delivered a threat analysis from Iran, North Korea and the Islamic State that was at odds with the views of President Donald J. Trump. The testimony prompted Mr. Trump to attack Twitter, urging its intelligence chiefs to “go back to school”.

Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence; William J. Burns, director of the CIA; and other senior intelligence officials will testify on the report on Wednesday and Thursday.