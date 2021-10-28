China plans to relax Covid rules for athletes inside the bubble at the Winter Olympics.

Athletes traveling to Beijing for the Winter Olympics will be able to skip quarantine if fully vaccinated, a signal China is ready to ease some restrictions to ensure teams make it to the Games in February.

But athletes will still face strict rules and penalties for breaking them, including expulsion, the Beijing Olympics organizing committee said on Wednesday. Committee members did not specify which offenses would merit deportation. But the Beijing Olympics are already shaping up to be the most extraordinarily regulated large-scale sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

Organizers described a “closed-loop management system” that will limit athletes, officials, journalists and staff to a bubble-like environment for the duration of their stay in China. Those in the bubble must be fully vaccinated or spend 21 days in quarantine, and they will also be tested for the virus daily. Currently, all overseas arrivals to China must be quarantined.

Other potential penalties for rule violations include warnings, temporary suspension of powers or other “relatively serious consequences,” Zhang Jiandong, a senior committee official, said at a press conference.