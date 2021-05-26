China overtakes Germany as UK’s top import market

Large container ship, Indian Ocean, of the China Shipping Line, at the Port of Felixstowe, UK.

China overtook Germany to become the UK’s largest single import market for the first time since the records began.

Goods imported from China have increased 66% since the start of 2018 to reach £ 16.9 billion ($ 24 billion) in the first quarter of this year, the Bureau for National Statistics said.

Imports from Germany fell by a quarter to £ 12.5 billion in the same period.

The change came as trade with the European Union was disrupted by Brexit and the pandemic boosted demand for Chinese goods.

The report of the National Statistics Office (ONS) aimed to assess the impacts of Brexit and the coronavirus on merchandise trade in the UK.

He found evidence that trade was disrupted at the start of the new UK-EU relationship.

The ONS said German imports to the UK have fallen since April 2019, amid uncertainty over the details of Britain’s exit from the EU.

The German auto industry has also felt the impact of the pandemic, both vehicle production and global exports have been affected.

In the UK, demand for new vehicles fell as car showrooms were closed due to lockdown measures.

Merchandise exports to Ireland saw the largest proportional decline of the UK’s top five exporting partners after the EU’s transition period, the ONS said.

Since the start of modern archives in 1997, Germany was the UK’s main source of imports, with the exception of a six-month period in late 2000 and early the following year, when the United States briefly took first place.

Despite a 23.1% drop in total trade with all European Union countries over the period, the EU remains the UK’s largest trading partner, according to the report.

The figures also showed that there was an increase in imports from China of textiles used for face masks and other personal protective equipment, as well as greater demand for electrical devices.

China was the first major economy to see global trade growth last year by becoming the first major country to emerge from the pandemic.