World
China opens and closes door for Indians seeking to return – Times of India
NEW DELHI: In what left many people puzzled here, the Chinese Embassy announced, apparently in an attempt to resume person-to-person exchanges in an orderly fashion, that it would restart normal visa services for individuals. who have received a Chinese Covid-19. vaccine. Although China has made similar ads in 19 other countries, India is not among the countries where a Chinese vaccine is available.
There is also no proposal to make a Chinese vaccine available to Indian nationals in the near future. The ruling effectively makes it mandatory for those seeking to return to China for employment and other activities to be vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine.
<< Individuals and their family members (who have Chinese vaccination certificates) who travel to China to continue their employment contracts, resume work and other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications through from the Chinese visa application service center to the Chinese embassy or consulates in India after in the same way as before the outbreak, ”the embassy said in a statement. notice.
The announcement will be of little use to many Indian students who are stranded in India waiting for Beijing to authorize their return because there are no Chinese. vaccines available in India. Chinese authorities in Beijing justified the “unilateral” decision by saying they were trying to “facilitate international travel”.
The Chinese Embassy has not specified how Indians can access Chinese-made vaccines in India. Global Times reported that such notices were published by Chinese embassies in 20 countries.
Asked about the justification for this announcement, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Tuesday that many countries had floated the idea of linking vaccination status to the opening of international travel.
“Our proposal to facilitate travel for those who have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccines is made after careful consideration of the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines,” he said.
“We believe this is a significant exploration of facilitating international travel once mass vaccination is achieved. It is unrelated to the recognition of Chinese vaccines. It is an arrangement made. unilaterally by the Chinese side. It’s a different thing from the recognition of vaccines, “he added.
More than 23,000 Indian students, mostly medical students, as well as hundreds of professionals working in China have been stranded in India since last year due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Despite repeated representations by the Indian embassy and appeals from students, China has yet to respond positively, according to a report from the Beijing agency.
There is also no proposal to make a Chinese vaccine available to Indian nationals in the near future. The ruling effectively makes it mandatory for those seeking to return to China for employment and other activities to be vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine.
<< Individuals and their family members (who have Chinese vaccination certificates) who travel to China to continue their employment contracts, resume work and other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications through from the Chinese visa application service center to the Chinese embassy or consulates in India after in the same way as before the outbreak, ”the embassy said in a statement. notice.
The announcement will be of little use to many Indian students who are stranded in India waiting for Beijing to authorize their return because there are no Chinese. vaccines available in India. Chinese authorities in Beijing justified the “unilateral” decision by saying they were trying to “facilitate international travel”.
The Chinese Embassy has not specified how Indians can access Chinese-made vaccines in India. Global Times reported that such notices were published by Chinese embassies in 20 countries.
Asked about the justification for this announcement, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Tuesday that many countries had floated the idea of linking vaccination status to the opening of international travel.
“Our proposal to facilitate travel for those who have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccines is made after careful consideration of the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines,” he said.
“We believe this is a significant exploration of facilitating international travel once mass vaccination is achieved. It is unrelated to the recognition of Chinese vaccines. It is an arrangement made. unilaterally by the Chinese side. It’s a different thing from the recognition of vaccines, “he added.
More than 23,000 Indian students, mostly medical students, as well as hundreds of professionals working in China have been stranded in India since last year due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Despite repeated representations by the Indian embassy and appeals from students, China has yet to respond positively, according to a report from the Beijing agency.
Source link