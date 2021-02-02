World
China on Myanmar Coup: Global Community Actions on Myanmar Coup Should Focus on Reconciliation; China meets the UNSC | World News – Times of India
BEIJING: before UNSC meeting on Myanmar’s coup, China, which shares close ties with the Myanmar Army and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, said on Tuesday that all actions of the international community should contribute to political stability, peace and reconciliation in that country.
The UN security council will discuss the post-coup post-coup situation in Myanmar on Tuesday and consider a “package of measures” with an idea of respecting the will of the people expressed in the November general elections.
The Myanmar military staged a coup on Monday and arrested Suu Kyi and other prominent members of her ruling party. The announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV came after an earlier statement that with national stability in danger, all government functions would be transferred to the military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing.
It was also announced that the military had taken control of the country for a year.
“All actions of the international community should contribute to political and social stability in Myanmar, peace and reconciliation in Myanmar in order to avoid an escalation of tensions and a complication of things,” said the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin during a press briefing, asked about China’s position at the UNSC meeting on the Myanmar coup.
China is one of five vetoed UN Security Council members who share close ties with the military junta when it ruled the country for more than two decades, and then with Suu Kyi afterwards. he came to power in 2016 after many years of incarceration.
During President Xi Jinping’s visit to Myanmar last year, China and Myanmar signed 33 agreements covering areas such as politics, trade, investment and people-to-people communications.
The main focus of the agreements appeared to be the implementation of the $ 9 billion China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), which for the first time provided access to China in the Indian Ocean.
Wang, in his press briefing, reiterated his statement on Monday that the military and Suu Kyi should resolve their differences within the constitutional framework.
“We have noticed what is happening in Myanmar. China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar can properly handle their disputes in accordance with the constitution and legal framework to maintain political and social stability,” did he declare.
He also declined to answer a question about the US president Joe bidenstatement of the situation in Myanmar.
Strongly condemning the military coup in Myanmar, Biden said: “We will work with our partners across the region and around the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold those responsible accountable. reversal of the democratic transition in Burma. ”
Biden, in a statement, said the United States is taking note of those supporting the people of Myanmar at this difficult time.
