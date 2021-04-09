China on mission to turn ‘unwanted’ patents into treasure

This is the first in a series of reports on Chinese intellectual property as Beijing seeks to make intellectual property protection a central part of its new development strategy.

Shenzhen University, a relatively young educational institution at 38, filed the third-highest number of international patents in the world last year, beaten only by the University of California and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT ). Its 252 patent filings were more than those of Johns Hopkins and Harvard combined, according to PMOI data.

The latest five-year plan outlines a strategy to unlock the value of this untapped research by improving its use while more effectively directing new R&D efforts and resources to market demands.

China’s national audit office said last year that government spending on R&D has been poorly converted to commercial applications, with just 8.4% of patents held by universities and research institutes transferred or licensed to for business purposes.

Of the 20 science and technology parks affiliated with randomly controlled universities, two had not commercialized any of their research results for more than a decade.

Lei Chaozi, director general of science and technology at the Ministry of Education, said at the end of 2019 that while China’s top universities held five times the patents of their US counterparts, less than 10% were converted into applications. commercial, against 40% in the country. WE.

Veteran Chinese patent expert Elizabeth Chien-Hale, who co-authored a book for the American Bar Association on commercializing intellectual property rights in China, said commercialization has been limited “because of the quality patents were lacking in the past “. Government restrictions on technology transfers have posed another barrier to high-quality inventions, she said.

Another factor was the lack of good data on the value of Chinese patents, compared to the United States, where this information was readily available in licensing agreements and legal affairs, said Chien-Hale, a partner at the firm of international attorneys Appleton Luff.

“In the United States, a patent is a commodity. It has a price. But in China, a patent is not a commodity per se. It is part of a technology transfer transaction. The value is so much more amorphous. . because of that.”

In China, she said, “the damages awarded are too low, business transactions are not transparent, and many business transactions are not really about money or value – they don’t pay you. only for patents, they make technology. transfer, you can pay for the incubation, the land, the connection ”.

In his 2019 speech, Lei said that too many patents have been filed by Chinese universities to meet performance appraisal targets for academic staff and their research projects.

The costs of filing and maintaining these patents are funded by government budgets, sometimes even accompanied by grants to researchers as a reward. But few of them have actually been filed for the protection of inventions or technological discoveries, the education official said.

Denis Simon, former executive vice-chancellor of Duke Kunshan University in eastern Jiangsu province, admitted that too much emphasis on patent numbers had been a source of alleged unnecessary patents with no commercial value.

“The problem is, because everyone is so patent-focused… a lot of the patents filed would never see some commercial light. [patents] as a measure to advance their academic career, but there has never been any attempt to look at the quality of patents, ”he said, adding that the situation was similar in state research institutes.

“The link between patents, profitability and commercial performance has not been there … They can increase the number of patents, but the reality is that the patent and the commercialization of R&D have virtually no connection. This is the big challenge for China, ”said Simon, who is now a China business and technology professor and senior Chinese affairs advisor at Duke’s main campus in North Carolina.

Another problem faced by Chinese universities was the lack of IP management and intelligence before embarking on research projects, Lei said, adding that their knowledge transfer offices were too small, often with two. or three employees, unlike dozens in their European and American counterparts.

Shenzhen University, for example, has a professor and a team of three staff who oversee the school’s intellectual property management and conversion affairs in its science and technology department, according to its website.

Simon said the past dependence of Chinese universities on science and technology parks and incubators to commercialize their research results has also proven ineffective, citing a conflict between academic and business goals.

“I think the example of Silicon Valley and Stanford University in the United States has sort of [been] exaggerated to some extent in China. You have a lot of incubators across the country and a lot of technology parks, but a lot of them have become real estate investments, ”he said.

“The job of the incubator is to graduate [start-ups] … but what you find in many Chinese incubators, people never leave. They never graduated. “

But some intellectual property experts said the level of commercialization of university patents might have been underestimated, especially for small schools that had privately entered into strategic R&D collaboration agreements with companies.

In these arrangements, they said, schools often applied for the patents while companies – which provided funds and know-how – had exclusive use of the patented technology without exposing their names to their competitors.

Companies can also file unwanted patents to qualify for grants and other preferential policies, according to industry insiders, in response to years of preferential government policies towards “high and new tech companies” (HNTE ). This includes a 15 percent corporate tax rate, up from the standard 25 percent.

Local governments, including that of Jiangsu, are also offering up to 3 million yuan ($ 458,000) in grants for some HNTEs who are preparing to be featured on the innovation council, while other authorities are rewarding the filing. international patents through grants that are more than enough to cover administrative costs, according to Chinese patent policy experts.

A report by business media group Caixin last week revealed how a Guangdong-based intellectual property agency has grown rapidly by selling its clients packaged patents that it says will help them achieve HNTE status. and to benefit from preferential treatment.

“There are inventors who have benefited from these [preferential] political, but there is also a lot of abuse. That’s why the number of Chinese patents exploded for a while … because some individuals and companies made money filing patents, ”Chien-Hale said.

According to Chien-Hale, the phenomenon of “unwanted patents” was mentioned as early as 2005 by the head of the then intellectual property regulator, Tian Lipu, but Beijing has only recently started to take serious action against the problem. .

Communist Party newspaper Qiushi published two articles on the subject in February, one featuring President Xi Jinping and the other China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) Commissioner Shen Changyu. Both spoke of the need to improve the quality of China’s intellectual property.

“They are now concerned with the quality, the quality, the quality of the intellectual property generated and they are not so concerned with the quantity of patents or the quantity of copyrights,” said Simon, of Duke University.

“They really want to see what can be turned into a real, commercially viable research result.”

“China is notorious for having too many unwanted patents,” he said. “Intellectual property authorities in China are making a sustained effort to clean up the entire patent landscape.”

In its latest five-year plan, Beijing said it will optimize its patent filing reward policy and implement a performance review system to provide better protection and incentives for high-value patents.

Last month, CNIPA went further, saying it would cancel all subsidies for intellectual property filings while pledging to crack down on unwanted patents and investigate irregular patent applications.

China’s patent office this month released a joint directive with the country’s leading science and engineering academies to introduce a new verification protocol to improve the control of government-funded patent filings, as well than other reforms aimed at measuring the performance of researchers and the use of their research results. .

Simon said Beijing is also delegating more autonomy to Chinese universities in managing their intellectual property, an approach similar to the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act in the United States – landmark legislation that pushed inventions out of the lab to commercialization by allowing universities to retain ownership of government-funded inventions.

China’s education ministry said last month that one of its priorities for 2021 is to accelerate the commercialization of university research.

The government will strengthen its guidelines for universities on intellectual property management and promote the development of knowledge transfer offices in colleges. It will work closely with universities on pilot reform programs to enable researchers to take ownership of their inventions and discoveries.

Chien-Hale said local governments are also implementing plans to push for higher levels of marketing.

“The commercialization deficit and its problems will disappear if China is able to prove to the world the highly innovative content of its technologies, and if the government relaxes the standards for the export of technologies,” she said.

